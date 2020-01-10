2021 Subaru Levorg STI Sport Prototype Isn't Your Average Family Wagon

5 Subaru Sends Off the Old Levorg With V-Sport Special Edition

What happens when you graft a bigger trunk to the Impreza? The Levorg happens, a family-oriented station wagon slotted in the Subaru lineup underneath the Outback. There’s even a sporty version available for the 2021 model year, revealed today at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2020. 10 photos CVT and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.



The Levorg Prototype presented before the



The



On the driving front, the STI Sport comes with a first for series-production Subarus. Electronically-controlled dampers on all four corners “delivery quality feel and sporty feel in driving” according to a bad translation from Japanese to English by Google Translate. Something called Drive Mode Select also represents a first for Subaru, allowing the driver to customize the engine’s responsiveness, steering system, dampers, and the AWD system.



The interior of the STI Sport doesn’t differ too much from the bone-stock model. Subaru Tecnica International logos, carbon-inspired decorative trim on the dashboard, contrasting stitching here and there; these are the changes that help the STI Sport stand above the standard sibling.



Last, but not least, Subaru makes it clear that the Levorg STI Sport Prototype hasn’t forgotten about the automaker’s driver-centric alter ego that stems from the rallying legacy of those blue cars with State Express 555 decals and Colin McRae behind the wheel. “With this vehicle, Subaru envisions creating ‘a future that everyone can enjoy driving at their fullest, at their will’ in an era where autonomous driving technology is widely spreading.”



