2021 SsangYong Tivoli Grows out of Its Subcompact Suit, Becomes the Tivoli Grand

Pricing for the new SsangYong crossover starts at €17,990 (equal to $21,792) in Germany. The 2021 SsangYong Tivoli Grand has an overall length of 4.48 meters (176.4 in), which makes it 26 cm (10.2 in) longer than the regular Tivoli. It is also 55 cm (2.2 in) longer than the third generation Nissan Qashqai , aka America’s Rogue Sport.Visually, not much has changed, though the front and rear bumpers have been tweaked. The headlights and taillights look different too, and so does the tailgate, bedecked by the ‘Grand’ emblem. The model sports third side windows and has a longer roof that ends with a discreet spoiler, which, in turn, incorporates the third brake light.The cockpit design soldiers on with identically shaped dashboard panel, center console, three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, gearshift lever, door cards, and so on. Still, SsangYong says that the cargo capacity has been boosted from 395 to 720 liters (14-25.4 cu-ft), which can increase to 1,440 liters (50.9 cu-ft) by folding down the rear seats.In terms of equipment , customers are looking at heated and electrically adjustable side mirrors, front and rear electric windows, 3.5-inch TFT driver’s display, and cruise control in the base model, which is one of five versions available.On-board safety gear includes the automatic emergency braking with front collision warning, lane departure warning, hill start assist, traffic sign recognition, and driver drowsiness detection.Higher specs will be equipped with front fog lamps, dual-zone climate control, 9.2-inch infotainment, navigation system, digital radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and rear cross traffic warning.A 1.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine powers the 2021 Tivoli Grand, making 163 PS (161/ 120) and 280 Nm (207 lb-ft) of torque. It is paired to a six-speed manual or optional six-speed automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive.Pricing for the new SsangYong crossover starts at €17,990 (equal to $21,792) in Germany.