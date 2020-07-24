5 Vintage 2020 VW Golf Rendering Looks Like a Mk2, Rumors Talk About It

4 If You Say OK Laura to a Skoda, It Will Talk Back

3 2021 Skoda Rapid Revealed in Russia, Looks Like a Scala Sedan

2 Skoda Scala and Kamiq Now Available With 150 HP 1.5 TSI

More on this:

2021 Skoda Rapid Scout Looks Like a Dacia Stepway, But Better

In Europe, Skoda Replaced the Rapid with the Scala hatchback and the Kamiq crossover, jacking up the prices. However, Russia kept the Rapid and even introduced an all-new model. 2 photos



We haven't driven one, but have heard it's a way to have a nice new car that's still relatively cheap and practical. We know those are values only for old buyers, but we all need to be a little more rational in these troubled times.



The old car obviously has many flaws, especially in the refinement departments. But search online for the most reliable family car of the last decade (in Europe) and you'll often end up staring at this ugly Skoda.



In any case, the new one is built with the Russian market in mind, so it should come with durable suspension as standard. However, a little more soft-roading power wouldn't hurt. This is why we propose a



Technically, this should be called a Scoutline, since it doesn't have AWD , but nobody cares those little details. The car receives a rugged body kit, obviously, along with taller suspension and a different wheel+tire combo. But you probably didn't notice it's been turned into a wagon too.



The Russian publication states that this would be a direct rival for the This was shown at the end of last year and just went into local production. It's based around the old Rapid in terms of the platform but uses the whole front end design and most of the interior from the European Scala hatchback. You can only get it with a couple of engines, which have already been proven in other models.We haven't driven one, but have heard it's a way to have a nice new car that's still relatively cheap and practical. We know those are values only for old buyers, but we all need to be a little more rational in these troubled times.The old car obviously has many flaws, especially in the refinement departments. But search online for the most reliable family car of the last decade (in Europe) and you'll often end up staring at this ugly Skoda.In any case, the new one is built with the Russian market in mind, so it should come with durable suspension as standard. However, a little more soft-roading power wouldn't hurt. This is why we propose a 2021 Rapid Scout in the form of this rendering by the Russian website Kolesa Technically, this should be called a Scoutline, since it doesn't have, but nobody cares those little details. The car receives a rugged body kit, obviously, along with taller suspension and a different wheel+tire combo. But you probably didn't notice it's been turned into a wagon too.The Russian publication states that this would be a direct rival for the Lada Vesta SW Cross , which is also a lifted wagon. However, we want to link it to Dacia and its series of Stepway models, which currently includes even sedans and vans.