2021 Skoda Octavia vRS 2.0 TSI Launched in Britain, TDI and iV on the Way

The VW Group companies have begun rolling out the new batch of hot hatches. Just weeks after the Golf GTI, Skoda UK has announced pricing for the 2021 Octavia vRS, which will hit dealerships on October 27 for the 2.0 TSI gasoline model with DSG .
While Skoda revealed the Octavia vRS with the plug-in hybrid powertrain, the 2.0 TSI is somehow still being offered. It might not be the most frugal setup, but since when is that your primary concern when buying a hot hatch?
The engine itself is a lot like the old one which came with the performance package, meaning you'll get 242bhp (245 PS) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque. The sprint time from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) is 6.7 seconds when the DSG gearbox is equipped, though this is an optional feature.
Prices start at £31,495 for the hatchback version of the Octavia vRS, which is probably the one you want. It's lighter and thus sportier, but you can also order the wagon from £32,695. Both models have trunks that are a little bit bigger than before.
The Golf GTI with a six-speed manual starts from £33,460, so it's noticeably more expensive. The Hyundai i30 N and Renault Megane RS are both noticeably cheaper still, but lack the legroom and trunk space of the Skoda. It's this kind of logical thinking that makes vRS such a popular brand.
Later on, Skoda has promised to offer two move versions of the Octavia vRS. The new 2.0 TDI model has 197 bhp (200 PS) while the iV plug-in hybrid matches the 2.0-liter TSI for output while employing an electric motor and 1.4 TSI motor. Both should only be offered with a DSG.
In terms of styling, they all look about the same, coming standard with LED lights and sporty bumpers that integrate extra air intakes and exhaust tips, some of which are fake. The interior is what really sets this generation apart from the one that came out in 2013.
