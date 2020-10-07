2021 Skoda Octavia vRS 2.0 TSI Launched in Britain, TDI and iV on the Way

More on this:

1 Skoda Details 2020 Octavia Combi, Also Available With Plug-In Hybrid Options

2 2020 Skoda Octavia Gen 4 Enters Production in the Czech Republic

3 2020 Skoda Octavia RS to Blend Performance and Practicality, Will Look Like This

4 How Skoda Octavia Beat Volkswagen Golf at Its Own Game

5 2020 Skoda Octavia Full-Specs Released, Car Still Wears an Orange-Yellow Camo