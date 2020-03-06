2021 Skoda Octavia RS Makes a Mean Ute or Shooting Brake

Rallye Green 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Is All About Factory Specs

GM is probably the biggest killer of car brands in the world, and it recently announced Holden became its latest victim . This legendary Australian company is responsible for some of the coolest V8-powered machines of all time, including the legendary Utes. 2 photos



Yes, Skoda, as in the Czech automaker. It's been on a long but steady increase since it arrived in Australia back in 2007. It's almost a mainstream brand now, and we find the idea of a Skoda ute quite entertaining.



Also infuriating is their decision to turn the Octavia RS into a plug-in hybrid. Yes, it makes 245 horsepower, the same as the old 2.0-liter turbo, but that's only in one drive mode. With a 0 to 100 km/h time of 7.3 seconds, the RS is now slower than two mainstream Octavia powertrains. Now, Ford also made a Ute, the Falcon, but that also went out of production a few years ago. Subaru isn't going to come to the rescue either, so maybe we should look to Skoda for an answer.Yes, Skoda, as in the Czech automaker. It's been on a long but steady increase since it arrived in Australia back in 2007. It's almost a mainstream brand now, and we find the idea of a Skoda ute quite entertaining.Of course, it's never going to happen as a production car, but a study is possible. Every year, Skoda alows students to go wild and for 2019, they turned a Kodiaq SUV into a pickup with a snorkel . So maybe in 2020, we'll get a ute with a 'barbie' (Australian slang for barbecue) chilling on the shores of Lake Worthersee where these concepts get shown.Besides the Octavia Ute, digital artist X-Tomi Design has also shown his vision of an Octavia Shooting Brake. It's a 2-door with really long rear windows and shoulders.This discount Ferrari FF will also never be considered for production. They'll say that it's not profitable, which is slightly infuriating. Why can the much smaller Kia brand offer four body styles for its Ceed, including the Proceed, while the Octavia only has two?Also infuriating is their decision to turn the Octavia RS into a plug-in hybrid. Yes, it makes 245 horsepower, the same as the old 2.0-liter turbo, but that's only in one drive mode. With a 0 to 100 km/h time of 7.3 seconds, the RS is now slower than two mainstream Octavia powertrains.