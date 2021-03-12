2021 Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo Edition 120 Looks Fast, but You Can't Drive It

Skoda isn't the first carmaker you think about when talking about motorsport, but the Czech brand has been racing its cars since as early as 1901. That's 120 years of motorsport involvement, which Skoda now celebrates with a limited-edition version of its Fabia rally car.
As the name suggests, the Fabia Rally2 Evo Edition 120 is a limited-edition version of the Rally2 Evo car that the automaker has been racing in the World Rally Championship-2, the second tier of international rally series. It's limited to only 12 units, and it packs extra features and accessories, as well as a special livery.
Finished in the traditional white paint of WRC-spec customer cars, the Edition 120 stands out thanks to the green stripes on the side skirts and the matching wheels. Body extras also include a full pod of LED lights atop the front grille and LED lights at the corners of the bumper. If I didn't know any better, I'd say these are Fokker-Leimberger machine guns that James Bond will fire at villains in the next installment of the 007 franchise.
There are a few more goodies inside the cabin, including storage bags and nets. Skoda says these were designed based on factory driver demands for additional storage room for personal belongings, tools, and spare parts. Skoda also added camel bags for drinking water, bottles for car liquids, and special holders.
Both screens will now display a dedicated Edition 120 welcome screen, but customers will also find a unique plaque with the car's production number. They're also getting a certificate of authenticity and a 1:18 scale model car with a matching livery.
The Edition 120 also boasts all the upgrades that Skoda rolled out for the 2021 version of the rally car. The list includes a more efficient intercooler, optimized exhaust manifold, and new electronic mapping. The 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine gained an extra 2 KW (2.7 horsepower) for a total output of 214 KW (287 hp/291 PS).
As you might have already guessed, you can't drive this car on public roads. It's either for WRC teams that want to race it or for amateurs who want to own a modern rally car.
Called the Fabia R5 until 2020, the Rally2 Evo won the championship last year with German outfit Toksport WRT. In 2021, both Toksport and Movisport are using the Fabia rally car, having already won one event each so far. Skoda also won the championship in 2019 against competition from Citroën and Ford.
