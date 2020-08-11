autoevolution
2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Uses Cameras and Satellites to Adapt for the Road Ahead

11 Aug 2020, 8:07 UTC ·
Not long now, British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce will be unveiling the second generation Ghost. Ten years have passed since the moniker was first used, and we are told to expect a total revolution when it comes to the new one.
25 photos
Rolls-Royce already said that everything in the Ghost is brand new, expect perhaps for the Spirit of Ecstasy and umbrellas, and has embarked since the end of July on a slow unveiling adventure that would culminate this fall with all the veils being taken off the car.

This week it’s time for a first look at the suspension system and chassis that underpin the future Ghost.

The carmaker says the model is based not on the platform we know, but on a adaptation of it for the new model, one capable of supporting things like all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering.

And it also features something called Planar. Planar comprises several systems aimed at ensuring a smooth, predictive ride. In what Rolls describes as a world-first, a so called Upper Wishbone Damper unit has been fitted above the front suspension assembly to create “an even more stable and effortless ride.”

Then comes a system called Flagbearer, which is in fact an array of cameras used to see the road ahead and prime the suspension system for whatever is coming its way.

Last, but not least, Planar packs Satellite Aided Transmission, a feature that allows the Ghost to know where it is and prepare the optimum gear for the corners ahead.

You can have a glimpse how the Planar is supposed to work in the video attached below.

Just like in all the previous set of details released on the Ghost, this time too we are not being told anything official about powertrain. Most likely, the car will use a convetional ICE engine, possibly aided by a 48V mild-hybrid system at least at first.

