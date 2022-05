2021 Rezvani Hercules Is a Modern-Day 6x6 Behemoth, Could Be Yours for $700K

6x6

Let's take a look at the Rezvani Motors Hercules Military EditionTruck. While it does have a series of attributes that would increase your chances of survival in a less than safe environment, it does have its shortcomings.You'd think that in a dystopian future, filling up your gas tank might not be as easy as it is today. So an alternative form of energy might be required if you want to keep moving. Also, it might be wise to have some sort of extra water and food supplies, just in case you're confined to the truck for extended periods.But there are quite a few aspects to this behemoth that are exciting, to say the least. Given its 6x6 layout, you could navigate through any kind of terrain with ease. The fact that it's running a supercharged, 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine makes it even more interesting.But, with 1,000 hp (1,014 ps) and 989 lb-ft (1,340 Nm) of torque on tap, you might want to be careful with your throttle inputs if you're running low on fuel reserves. This isn't even the most capable engine option Rezvani is offering its clients. At a cost of $95,000, it's still $54,000 cheaper than the 1,300-hp, supercharged, 7.0-liter V8 option!According to the seller, this particular 2021 model, finished in Angel White Pearl Satin, is loaded with over $150K in factory options. Not only is this bulletproof, but it also delivers underside explosion protection.An auxiliary fuel tank has also been fitted to increase the range. There are quite a few options that would make this truck feel right at home in a James Bond movie. Do you know of any other road-going vehicles that have smoke screens, blinding lights, and EMP Protection included?But there's more to it than that. This truck is fitted with military run-flat tires, electrified door handles to fend off any potential intruders, and even a thermal night vision system!With all those seemingly-insane options, it's not surprising to see that the cabin has been fitted with a starry night headliner, among other amenities. No sense in being uncomfortable while going through the harshest of environments, right? This truck has barely been driven, as the odometer only shows 1,486 miles (2,391 km).Of course, this kind of technology doesn't come cheap. The asking price for this Hercules is $699,800 . If that sounds like too much for you, you can always head on over to the Rezvani Motors website and build your own desired configuration.The Hercules 6x6 Military Edition starts at $259,000 and includes over 20 security features beyond its bulletproof capabilities. If you're looking for a more relaxed configuration, you can always opt for the "base" Hercules 6x6 , which starts at $195,000.