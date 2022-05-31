2021 Rezvani Hercules Is a Modern-Day 6x6 Behemoth, Could Be Yours for $700K

Decades ago, some people started building bomb shelters so that they could be safe in the event of a nuclear war. Luckily, they didn't have to use them. But it's always good to know that you have a backup plan in case things get crazy out there. And that brings us to the topic of mobility. There are quite a few vehicles on the market that could be quite helpful in a dystopian scenario, but which one is the best?

16 photos