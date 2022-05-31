2021 Rezvani Hercules Is a Modern-Day 6x6 Behemoth, Could Be Yours for $700K

Decades ago, some people started building bomb shelters so that they could be safe in the event of a nuclear war. Luckily, they didn't have to use them. But it's always good to know that you have a backup plan in case things get crazy out there. And that brings us to the topic of mobility. There are quite a few vehicles on the market that could be quite helpful in a dystopian scenario, but which one is the best?
Let's take a look at the Rezvani Motors Hercules Military Edition 6x6 Truck. While it does have a series of attributes that would increase your chances of survival in a less than safe environment, it does have its shortcomings.
You'd think that in a dystopian future, filling up your gas tank might not be as easy as it is today. So an alternative form of energy might be required if you want to keep moving. Also, it might be wise to have some sort of extra water and food supplies, just in case you're confined to the truck for extended periods.
But there are quite a few aspects to this behemoth that are exciting, to say the least. Given its 6x6 layout, you could navigate through any kind of terrain with ease. The fact that it's running a supercharged, 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine makes it even more interesting.
But, with 1,000 hp (1,014 ps) and 989 lb-ft (1,340 Nm) of torque on tap, you might want to be careful with your throttle inputs if you're running low on fuel reserves. This isn't even the most capable engine option Rezvani is offering its clients. At a cost of $95,000, it's still $54,000 cheaper than the 1,300-hp, supercharged, 7.0-liter V8 option!
An auxiliary fuel tank has also been fitted to increase the range. There are quite a few options that would make this truck feel right at home in a James Bond movie. Do you know of any other road-going vehicles that have smoke screens, blinding lights, and EMP Protection included?
But there's more to it than that. This truck is fitted with military run-flat tires, electrified door handles to fend off any potential intruders, and even a thermal night vision system!
With all those seemingly-insane options, it's not surprising to see that the cabin has been fitted with a starry night headliner, among other amenities. No sense in being uncomfortable while going through the harshest of environments, right? This truck has barely been driven, as the odometer only shows 1,486 miles (2,391 km).
this Hercules is $699,800. If that sounds like too much for you, you can always head on over to the Rezvani Motors website and build your own desired configuration.
The Hercules 6x6 Military Edition starts at $259,000 and includes over 20 security features beyond its bulletproof capabilities. If you're looking for a more relaxed configuration, you can always opt for the "base" Hercules 6x6, which starts at $195,000.
