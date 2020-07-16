2021 Range Rover Sport Enhanced With Diesel MHEV and Special Editions

Land Rover is keeping things fresh for the 2021 model year of the Range Rover Sport – the British automaker is revealing a host of design and technical enhancements across the range. It is also premiering a new powertrain choice along with three limited series: HSE Silver, HSE Dynamic Black and the SVR Carbon Edition.
The Tata Motors subsidiary has seen better days considering the financial woes that apparently started even before the outbreak of the current global health crisis. But if you want to survive as a company – and Jaguar Land Rover certainly does – you really need to make sure your top performers are in pristine health.
No wonder the carmaker is now taking particular care of its high-profit Range Rover series. First and foremost, the Range Rover Sport will arrive at U.K. dealerships (pricing kicking off at £65,295 OTR) with a new 48V Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) diesel option – a six-cylinder part of the Ingenium series. It is the first such application for the Sport and represents an in-house development.
Codenamed D300 and D350, the new variants substitute the V6 and V8 diesel options and have an output of 300 or 350 ps (221 and 258 kW, respectively). The top offer features a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 6.5 seconds. The “SV Premium Palette”, Land Rover’s bespoke color catalog, has eight new shades for Range Rover Sport clients, including Tourmaline Brown, Amethyst Grey-Purple and Petrolix Blue.
The entire range also features a host of novelties: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as the Spotify app and a 4G Wi-Fi for up to eight devices are all standard. Additionally, for added peace of mind, the cabin’s Air Ionisation system has been updated with a PM 2.5 filter. Also new to the range are the freshly added special editions.
The HSE Silver limited series starts its life as a regular HSE but then adds exterior details in Shadow Atlas, privacy glass and new 21-inch Gloss Black Diamond alloy wheels. It can be optioned with seven exterior colors and the interior also features a fixed panoramic roof, a front cooled compartment, and the Meridian Surround Sound System. Buyers can have the HSE Silver with the D300 and P400e powertrains.
The HSE Dynamic Black (based on the HSE Dynamic grade) comes with an exterior Black Pack, matching 21-inch Gloss Black alloys, along with an all-black interior on the P400e (the D300 gets 22-inches) and can only be had in Santorini Black or Carpathian Grey with a contrasting roof.
The SVR Carbon Edition is exclusive to the 575 ps high-performance version and arrives with a full range of carbon fiber elements, including interior detailing and a carbon fiber engine cover.
No wonder the carmaker is now taking particular care of its high-profit Range Rover series. First and foremost, the Range Rover Sport will arrive at U.K. dealerships (pricing kicking off at £65,295 OTR) with a new 48V Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) diesel option – a six-cylinder part of the Ingenium series. It is the first such application for the Sport and represents an in-house development.
Codenamed D300 and D350, the new variants substitute the V6 and V8 diesel options and have an output of 300 or 350 ps (221 and 258 kW, respectively). The top offer features a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 6.5 seconds. The “SV Premium Palette”, Land Rover’s bespoke color catalog, has eight new shades for Range Rover Sport clients, including Tourmaline Brown, Amethyst Grey-Purple and Petrolix Blue.
The entire range also features a host of novelties: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as the Spotify app and a 4G Wi-Fi for up to eight devices are all standard. Additionally, for added peace of mind, the cabin’s Air Ionisation system has been updated with a PM 2.5 filter. Also new to the range are the freshly added special editions.
The HSE Silver limited series starts its life as a regular HSE but then adds exterior details in Shadow Atlas, privacy glass and new 21-inch Gloss Black Diamond alloy wheels. It can be optioned with seven exterior colors and the interior also features a fixed panoramic roof, a front cooled compartment, and the Meridian Surround Sound System. Buyers can have the HSE Silver with the D300 and P400e powertrains.
The HSE Dynamic Black (based on the HSE Dynamic grade) comes with an exterior Black Pack, matching 21-inch Gloss Black alloys, along with an all-black interior on the P400e (the D300 gets 22-inches) and can only be had in Santorini Black or Carpathian Grey with a contrasting roof.
The SVR Carbon Edition is exclusive to the 575 ps high-performance version and arrives with a full range of carbon fiber elements, including interior detailing and a carbon fiber engine cover.