2021 Range Rover Fifty Special Edition Limited to 1,970 Examples

An iconic vehicle was presented to the public in June 1970, "a car for all reasons" according to Land Rover. Half a century later, the Range Rover "Fifty" pays tribute to the world's first luxury 4x4 in extremely limited numbers.



Come 2021, the all-new Range Rover will go on sale as As the headline implies, the Brits are going to make 1,970 units for the entire world. A reference to the year the Range Rover Classic arrived at dealerships, the Fifty starts out life as an Autobiography. Set apart by two unique wheel designs – both 22 inchers – the newcomer also brings the point home with special badging as well as trim pieces bearing a finish that Land Rover calls Auric Atlas.Right next to the rotary gear selector, a plaque thrones over the center console, reminding the owner and his or her passenger about the high-riding luxobarge’s rarity. Illuminated tread plates, plush floor mats, and the headrests all bear the Fifty motif, and no fewer than four colors are available for the exterior.These are Santorini Black, Aruba Silver, Carpathian Grey, and Rosello Red. “But the Range Rover Fifty in the main picture is blue!” Well, Tuscan Blue and two other colors – Davos White and Bahama Gold – are limited to only a handful of models according to the British automaker. The truth of the matter is, the period-correct hues are more fitting than the standard colors of the Fifty.Available with the standard and long-wheelbase option, the special edition will be available with a good ol’ V8 as well as a plug-in hybrid. P400e is how Range Rover calls the latter, and underwhelmingly for a full-size luxury, the system is centered around the 2.0-liter Ingenium four-cylinder turbo.The P400e sweetens the deal with an 85-electric motor that brings the maximum output to 404 PS (398 horsepower) and 640 Nm (472 pound-feet) of torque. In other words, the plug-in hybrid is more potent than the N/A V8 while the S/C V8 remains the top dog in terms of horsepower and torque.Come 2021, the all-new Range Rover will go on sale as a 2022 model . The switch to the Modular Longitudinal Architecture also means that an all-electric powertrain option is possible. Jaguar’s all-new XJ – also based on the MLA – will go fully electric in a bid to reinvent the full-size luxury sedan.