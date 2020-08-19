2021 Ram 1500 TRX Vs. Ford F-150 Raptor Styling Battle Has a Clear Winner

New Officina Armare $3 Million Catamaran Aquanaut Is the SUV of the Sea

It's been two days since Ram unveiled the 1500 TRX model, the first truck that takes the fight to the Ford F-150 Raptor and appears to do it in a very convincing way. 121 photos



According to TheSketchMonkey, the Ram 1500 TRX also wins the beauty contest. The man we usually see bending reality using his skill and the power of Photoshop took the time to explain why his trained eye considers the new TRX to be the better design between the two.



For years, the Ford F-150 Raptor was the most aggressive-looking stock pickup truck that money could buy. Its appearance has been commended repeatedly and, to be fair, even now when it seems like it has met its match, you still can't honestly say it's not a good-looking vehicle.



The artist puts pictures of the two trucks side by side and offers his solid views as to why one is better than the other. He wisely splits his commentary into three parts: side, rear, and frontal view.



Starting with the side, in his opinion, the Ram designers did a much better job of highlighting the TRX's shoulder line, as well as keeping it flowing from one end to the other. By contrast, it is repeatedly interrupted on the



The same goes for all the other details. The Ford's various elements like the front and rear optic blocks appear to be unnecessarily complicated, whereas the TRX keeps things simple and clean - a sure recipe for success in TheSketchMonkey's opinion (and ours).



As you would expect, the rear makes for a more difficult comparison since almost everything there has a very precise purpose. There's very little left for the designers to play with, and yet TheSketchMonkey managed to identify a particular line that, in his opinion, would be enough to separate the Ram from other trucks, though we kind of feel like this one is a bit of a stretch on his part. Anyway, we too prefer the



Right, on to the frontal view. The author of the video starts by talking about the little lights that are mandatory on vehicles exceeding a certain width. He congratulates the



However, there's more. You might not always be able to put your finger on what it is that makes you perceive a certain design to be better than another, so it's nice to hear somebody who knows what he's talking about highlighting it. Looking at the two, one can notice the TRX seems wider than the Raptor but couldn't tell why that is.



One reason is the shape and area of the frontal fascia. The



If you want a more in-depth analysis, you can watch the clip below and see if you agree with TheSketchMonkey's views. If you want to decide for yourself, we've included the full photo galleries of both models.



