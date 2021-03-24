2021 Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 Will Be Auctioned for Charity on Friday

Chassis number 1C6SRFU95MN900001 isn’t just a fully-loaded TRX off-road pickup. It’s - of course - the first TRX produced by Ram, and it will be auctioned by Barrett-Jackson this Friday to whoever bids the most.
In addition to bragging rights for the owner, the Hellcat-engined gentle giant will benefit the United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s 2-1-1 helpline that provides services to veterans and their families. Typical of a VIN 001 auction, all proceeds are going to charity according to Stellantis.
Produced back in December 2020, the half-ton pickup is finished in Launch Edition-exclusive Anvil exterior paint. Limited to 702 examples, the Launch Edition package used to retail at $12,150, translating to $92,010 including the $1,695 destination fee. Adding a few more extras results in $100,000 out the door, which is a lot of money for a light-duty workhorse.
Named Truck of the Year by Motor Trend, the TRX is much obliged to cover the ¼-mile in 12.9 seconds with the bone-stock tires supplied by Goodyear. The 35-inch Wrangler Territory all-terrain rubber shoes are joined by adaptive shock absorbers from Bilstein, which feature a jounce cut-off system that creates three zones for progressive bottom-out control.
60 miles per hour (97 kph) takes only 4.5 seconds, 100 mph (161 kph) is achievable in 10.5 seconds, and Ram quotes a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph). These extremely impressive figures are complemented by an intoxicating soundtrack, a mélange of supercharger whine and hemispherical combustion. As for truck-like things, don’t expect the TRX to fare too well because it certainly isn’t set up for towing and hauling stuff.
The most you can ask is 8,100 pounds (3,674 kilograms) and 1,310 pounds (594 kilograms), respectively. For reference, the twin-turbo V6-engined F-150 Raptor pushes the envelope to 8,200 pounds (3,719 kilograms) and 1,400 pounds (635 kilograms).
Come 2022, the Ford Motor Company intends to roll out the F-150 Raptor R in order to one-up the TRX. Hearsay suggests the supercharged V8 motor from the Mustang Shelby GT500 under its hood, which develops 760 ponies and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm).
