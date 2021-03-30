2021 Ram 1500 TRX Tries to Climb Into a Trailer, Almost Nails It

2 Volkswagen Electric Pickup Truck Under Consideration for U.S. Market

Do you know that feeling when you have to haul a pickup truck that costs at least $70,000, but your handling budget is close to zero? If your answer is no, you're on the right path. In fact, we are now here to talk about where a positive answer might take you, as a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has been abused during transport recently. 5 photos



As you'll be able to notice in the TikTok clip at the bottom of the story (hat tip to gal_biker), the T-Rex was being loaded onto a semi-trailer using a pair of ramps. So far, so good, but if we look underneath those elements, we'll notice one is "secured" using a step ladder, while the other is kept in place via a roller cart.



It looks like whoever was behind the wheel stopped just before the rear wheels reached the trailer floor. And, judging by the clips' soundtrack, the driver may have used a bit more throttle than necessary. However, given the said improv job, this aspect might be irrelevant.



What came next was a massive surprise, except it wasn't: unless you 4WD -only monster, but one of its rear wheels pushed a ramp away before the truck could move forward. This meant the Ram's side step landed on the edge of the trailer, with the said wheel left to showcase the generous suspension travel.



And, even though the clip doesn't allow us to assess the damage generated by the metal-on-metal outcome, the moment still calls for a generous ouch!



Now, could we find something nice to say about this whole episode? Come to think of it, people have done



