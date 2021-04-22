More on this:

2021 Ram 1500 TRX Drag Races Sleeper Ford Flex, Demolition Follows

Now, before any "weird flex, but okay" jokes start flying, allow us to point out that the full-size crossover we have here has been taken down the aftermarket route. We're looking at an example fitted with the optional twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, which delivers 355 hp in factory form (make that 365 ponies starting with the 2013 model year).And while the first piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which showcases the prepped surface encounter of the machines, only mentions the Ford's custom nature, as well as the fact that it's being manhandled by an aficionado named David Dekard, we've brought along a second clip.The latter video, which comes from Michigan-based Livernois Motorsport & Engineering and was uploaded back in 2017, has a simple title: David's 2010 Ford Flex EcoBoost T550 package. As such, we believe this is the vehicle duking it out with the T-Rex.Now, the said aftermarket developer has fitted the V6 with a generous list of goodies. We're talking upgraded turbos, methanol injection, a cold air intake, high-flow catalytic converters, a 93-octane tune and others.As a result of the said treatment, the Ford EcoBoost motor now delivers 397 wheel horsepower and 450 lb-ft (610 Nm) of torque, which means we're talking about a crankshaft muscle number that sits between 450 and 500 horses.As for the TRX, there's no mention of the truck featuring custom hardware, which means we can talk about its factory-supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat heart producing 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of twist.Note that the machines come with automatic trannies, even though the Ram's eight-speed unit should be quicker than the Ford's six-speed one. And yes, both vehicles send their power to all four wheels.Oh, and there's one more number we need to mention before inviting you to check out the quarter-mile brawl of these two unlikely rivals. That would be the scale footprint difference, which sits at about 1,900 lbs (860 kg).