2021 Ram 1500 TRX Baby SUV Rendering Looks Cute, Packs a Punch

You might expect a creation such as the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, which has quite a lot to offer to its occupants, to be enjoyed as it comes from the factory. Well, that's not how things work nowadays, with the generous list of assets of the super-truck only determining builders to use this as a starting point, even if it's only for a virtual proposal like the one we have here.
Dodge will happily sell you the Durango Hellcat (no really, they've boosted the production), which puts the supercharged 6.2L HEMI in a three-row context. But, as mentioned in the intro, that hasn't stopped the aftermarket from wishing to convert the Ram TRX into an SUV. For one, here's Texan specialist Hennessey Performance's take on the matter, with the conversion being ready to add a third row of seats to the party.
However, the transformation portrayed in this rendering seems to hit the machine with a shrink ray.
Now, before anybody drops the kind of evil laugh a criminal mastermind operating such a device would deliver, allow us to come up with a more reasonable description: the TRX loses its bed, as well as a part of its wheelbase, leaving just enough room between the wheels to still accommodate the factory doors.
It's worth noting that digital label superrenderscars, who handled the stunt, decided to leave the rest of the vehicle untouched (i.e., no fancy custom wheels or off-roading accessories have been fitted to the vehicle).
Of course, the new proportions aren't exactly the kind that inspire confidence when it comes to pushing the 702 hp monster hard, especially since lowering the machine appears to be out of the question. After all, such a move would completely defeat the purpose of the terrain tamer.
Then again, this whole setup reminds us of a real-world contraption of the sort, namely the Suzuki Jimny. And we're specifically referring to how the aftermarket gave the tiny Japanese off-roader a Mercedes-AMG G 63 look—in spite of the cheesiness of such a transformation, we have to admit it looks pretty convincing, bull bar and all.
