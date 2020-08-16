Polestar Tries to Make Tesla Model 3 Look Bad through "Independent" Range Test

3 Electric Ram Truck All But Confirmed, But It Will Be a Slow Burn

2 Ram 5500 by Adventure Trucks Is an Off-Road Condo With a 22,000-Wh Battery Bank

More on this:

2021 Ram 1500 TRX Acceleration Time Teased, Top Speed Estimated Over 100 MPH

Ram has uploaded a teaser video of the TRX on YouTube , titled “It Does” as a reference to acceleration performance off the line. The problem with this clip, however, is that Ram doesn’t mention how many seconds it takes for the off-road pickup truck with the Hellcat supercharged HEMI V8 to hit 60 miles per hour. 22 photos







Ram is much obliged to dip into the 5-second range with the free-breathing HEMI V8 option, and looking at the bigger picture, the torque of the force-fed Hellcat engine will certainly make the TRX quick, probably upper-4s quick. As for top speed, the concept of the same name presented four years ago is good for 100 miles per hour off-road.



Ford limits the F-150 Raptor to 107 mph or 172 kph, but nevertheless, that kind of velocity is a bit scary in such a heavy vehicle with such a generous ground clearance. Still, some people are looking forward to the TRX debut tomorrow.



“Good job, Ram! As a three-time raptor owner, I’m pumped. Can’t wait to see,” commented Barr Thom on YouTube. “I'm definitely putting an order in for this truck as soon as I can. I've been waiting years for this beast,” said Mr. Tractor.



On an ending note, pause the clip at the 0:03 mark for a bit of a surprise. As you can tell in the main photo of this story, the Chrysler-owned brand chose red as the launch color for the TRX along with lots of black garnish around the headlights and grille. Of course, wide fender flares are also featured to bring the point home.



Seriously! One has to wonder why did the marketing department even bother. Despite the horsepower and torque ratings of the 6.2-liter engine in the Dodge Challenger, Charger, Durango, and Jeep Grand Cherokee, the TRX won’t impress on the blacktop for pretty obvious reasons, starting with the all-terrain rubber. BFGoodrich tires akin to those of the Ford F-150 Raptor are one thing, but it’s also important to highlight that the transmission and axles are geared for off-roading rather than pedal-to-the-metal driving on tarmac. Speaking of the Blue Oval, the half-ton dune basher can shoot to 60 miles per hour in as little as 5.1 seconds.Ram is much obliged to dip into the 5-second range with the free-breathing HEMI V8 option, and looking at the bigger picture, the torque of the force-fed Hellcat engine will certainly make the TRX quick, probably upper-4s quick. As for top speed, the concept of the same name presented four years ago is good for 100 miles per hour off-road.Ford limits the F-150 Raptor to 107 mph or 172 kph, but nevertheless, that kind of velocity is a bit scary in such a heavy vehicle with such a generous ground clearance. Still, some people are looking forward to the TRX debut tomorrow.“Good job, Ram! As a three-time raptor owner, I’m pumped. Can’t wait to see,” commented Barr Thom on YouTube. “I'm definitely putting an order in for this truck as soon as I can. I've been waiting years for this beast,” said Mr. Tractor.On an ending note, pause the clip at the 0:03 mark for a bit of a surprise. As you can tell in the main photo of this story, the Chrysler-owned brand chose red as the launch color for the TRX along with lots of black garnish around the headlights and grille. Of course, wide fender flares are also featured to bring the point home.