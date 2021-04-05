2021 Porsche Taycan RWD Top Speed Test Reveals Blistering Acceleration

The all-electric Taycan comes in many variants, and the most affordable of the lot features a single motor that drives the rear wheels. Priced from $79,900 in the United States of America and €83,520 back home in Germany, the four-door sedan is a proper Porsche in a straight line.
AutoTopNL had the opportunity to check out the rear-driven Taycan on a derestricted zone of the Autobahn, and the way this car picks up speed beggars belief for an entry-level variant. Accelerating from zero to 100 kilometers (62 miles per hour) exceeds the automaker’s estimate, and the speedo indicates up to 239 kilometers per hour (148.5 miles per hour).
The satellite navigation-based telemetry doesn’t go higher than 230 kph (142.9 mph), mirroring the figure quoted by Porsche for the Taycan RWD. A two-speed transmission with a short first gear (15.5:1) and a long second gear (8.05:1) explains the quick acceleration and relatively high speed.
Twinned with the Audi e-tron GT and produced at the Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen assembly site alongside the Taycan Cross Turismo, the all-electric sedan is available with a choice of two batteries. A single-deck pack with a gross capacity of 79.2 kWh comes standard while the two-deck option features 93.4 kWh for a total range of 484 kilometers (300.7 miles) on the WLTP.
Porsche also has the upper hand over Tesla with the 800-volt charging system, the first production car with this kind of electrical architecture to boot. The reason 800 volts are better than 400 can be split into reduced charging times and more consistent launches off the line at the drag strip.
Typical of a high-performance EV, the battery is connected to the vehicle’s cooling circuit through a line system and a coolant pump. Heating or cooling the battery ensures ideal operating temperatures at all times, and the fundamental development aim was to dissipate as little heat as possible.
Moving forward, Porsche and the four-ringed automaker from Ingolstadt will transition to a brand-new platform for electric vehicles in the guise of the PPE. An acronym for Premium Platform Electric, the modular underpinnings will be first used by the next-generation Macan and Q5 e-tron.
