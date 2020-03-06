2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Slammed on Anrky Wheels, Looks Sleek

We met the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S earlier this week and its official introduction only boosted the anticipation for the real-world tests, as Zuffenhausen's already stellar performance numbers are traditionally understated. Of course, the Internet doesn't like to be kept waiting and the world wide web's typical response is to come up with renderings.
The pixel work we have here isn't the extreme kind. Instead, we're dealing with the type of light touches that will define many customers cars once these are out on the street - the 992 Turbo won't reach American showrooms until late 2020.
To be more precise, the supercar has been portrayed on custom shoes. These come from a Florida-based specialist called Anrky Wheels, which showcases the rear-engined machine on multiple of its goodies, as you'll be able to notice in the social media posts at the bottom of the page.
With the new Turbo S having also been released in Cabriolet form, this open-air version is on this list. Speaking of which, keep in mind that the Coupe incarnation of the German velocity tool needs 2.6 seconds to complete the 0 to 60 mph sprint, while the Cabriolet takes an extra 0.1s for the task. For the record, this places the open-top model on par with the now-retired 991.2 GT2 RS.
Now, if we look past the color change (is that Photoshop job a Miami Blue transformation?), we'll notice the 911 has also been brought closer to the road - this could always be the result of lowering springs, rather than air suspension, since the latter would've had the potential of "adjusting" the ground clearance even further.
The side of the aftermarket realm that handles the Porsche 911 seems to be in a perpetual expansion, so you can obviously consider this an appetizer.
And the noticeable pricing increase associated with the 640 hp monster, which sits at around $13,000, won't make for an obstacle when it comes to those who wish to take the Porscha down the customization route - the pricing kicks off at $204,850 for the Coupe and $217,650 for the Cabriolet ($1,350 destination charge included).
All new @Porsche 992TTs rendered in Miami Blue on 21/22" AN22 SeriesTWO in brushed clear with exposed ARP hardware.