2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Spied Testing With 991.2 GT3, Shows Strong Wing Game

It seems we won't have to wait for a full debut to compare the all-new Porsche 991 GT3 against its predecessor. Porsche is doing it for us out in the wild, and spy photographers were there to capture it.
The all-new GT3 has been testing throughout the summer at the legendary Nurburgring track. In fact, the engine has been under development for two years, so we expect the debut is imminent. This latest batch of road benchmarking against the 991.2 GT3 could just be the final touches, ensuring it's better than before in the feel department.
It's the next logical step after the core versions of the 992-generation have been developed. There's no downsized turbo setup here, just a raw 4.0-liter flat-six, the kind of engine no other company in the world can make. It's no wonder Porsche can charge what it does.
The outgoing GT3's 500 horsepower and 0 to 60 time of 3.2 seconds with the PDK should easily be exceeded. We should see 520 hp or more.
Porsche haters say 911 designs never change, and while that is is partially true, the evolution can be easily spotted in these spyshots. Yes, all the major elements are in the same place, but the 2021 model looks way more aggressive from the back.
The gooseneck wing is the most obvious feature. However, the new model also sports a large rear diffuser and more intakes at the front, as well as a redesigned engine deck for better air management. Between the RCR-like headlights and wrap-around taillights, it also resembles a futuristic race car.
The 8-speed PDK will be the sole transmission option. However, Porsche has also been working on the GT3 Touring with less aero and a 6-speed manual. The family will eventually be joined by the GT3 RS and track models like the 911 GT3 Cup and GT3 R, though they might be pushed into 2022.
