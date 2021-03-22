2021 Outlaw Motor Coach From Thor Will "Pickpocket" You for $136K

If you choose to get yourself a home with wheels, pay attention to this next one. It's called the 2021 Outlaw toy hauler from Thor Motor Coach. Before you get to know how this vehicle can meet your getaway needs, it helps to know what sort of team is behind the action.
Thor is a fairly new company in the RV-ing industry and has only been around since 2010. But looks can be deceiving. Thor Motor Coach is the result of a strategic merger between two already established brands, Damon Motor Coach and Four Winds International. Today, this new family is responsible for nearly one in four motorhomes sold each year.
Now that you know that more than just ten years of history goes into every Thor vehicle, you can look at things a bit differently. The Outlaw toy hauler base vehicle is a Ford E-Series 7.3-liter V8 Triton engine with 350 hp (354.9 PS) and 468 lb-ft (634 Nm) torque rating. This motor is strong enough to make easy work of the 8,000-pound (3,628-kilogram) hitch or a garage full of toys, not to mention the already present GVWR of 14,500 lb (6.577 kg).
These dimensions are, of course, achieved using building materials. Underneath, a welded tubular steel floor, welded aluminum roof, and aluminum sidewall cage, create the framework for your living space. Block foam insulation and a slick fiberglass exterior will keep the interior nice and toasty.
Spotlights, ramp door, frameless windows, topper awnings, and patio awning with integrated LED lighting, are just some of the standard options found on the exterior of the vehicle, not to mention the solar prep, exterior shower, and exterior LP connection.
The interior of the Outlaw is absolutely packed with design work and amenities. Heck, with an MSRP of $136,125, it better be. At the rear of the motorhome is where the garage for your toys is located. The rear hatch also acts as a patio, while above the garage is a queen size drop-down bed. Another bedding area is located above the cab. Two leatherette sofas stand opposite one another, while two removable tables in between, complete the living area.
The rest of the space is reserved for the bathroom, kitchen, and some entertainment options. In the kitchen you’ll find more than enough amenities to cook a five-star meal for all. A gas or electric fridge/freezer will cool the meals you cook on your three-burner stove. Pressed laminate kitchen countertops, large stainless-steel sink and faucet, and plenty of storage space for utensils, is found, not to mention a 12-volt kitchen vent.
Entertainment is covered by three TVs, distributed throughout the interior and exterior of the Outlaw, while sound is handled by Bluetooth radio and garage speakers. Don't forget about an exterior soundbar and radio too. Satellite, cable, and HDMI preps are also standard.
All I can think about after reading this article is, where the hell am I going to get $150,000... I guess I'm going to have to make it a work-in-progress. Maybe you should too.
