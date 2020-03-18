2021 Opel Mokka X Gets Accurately Rendered, Looks Different

The Opel Mokka used to be part of a trio band, together with the similarly-looking Buick Encore and Chevy Trax. But in 2021, the little German crossover wants to become a solo act, and we've got the sample tape.
A few years back, General Motors started splitting up its unprofitable brands and Opel ended up in the hands of the PSA Group, otherwise known as Peugeot and Citroen. They were already collaborating on a number of projects and have managed to patch this sinking ship.
While minivans and sedans may be getting the boot, the Mokka was one of the first small crossovers in Europe, so it's worth keeping around. The new model has already been spotted undergoing testing in Sweden and should come out by next year.
The prototype looked just like the relatively unknown GT X Experiment concept, and the accurate rendering of what was under the camouflage was thus possible. Thanks to the Russian website Kolesa, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Dacia Duster rival.
Yes, this is technically a Duster rival, though it's much smaller. If it's anything like the concept, the Mokka X will be 4.06 meters long. That makes it exactly the same length as the Corsa hatchback, which in turn is related to the Peugeot 208 and 2008.
But the styling is completely different. While the Peugeot twins have flamboyant lines and animal claws for headlights, this is a sober, Teutonic crossover for people who dress mono-chromatically.
We still think it looks much better than the other small Opel crossover, the Crossland X. However, unlike the previous generation, all the engines will be small, and you won't have any AWD options.
The only displacements you can expect are 1.2L for the gasoline units and 1.5L in case of the diesels, producing only as much as 130 horsepower. The real headline-grabber is going to be the Mokka-e, equipped with a 136 hp motor and 50 kWh battery. Later on, Opel may be allowed to introduce a performance version with 150 hp.
