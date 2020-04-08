2021 Nissan Rogue Will Look This Good When it Arrives This Fall

Nissan isn't looking too hot right now. However, there is one big ray of sunshine. No, we aren't talking about the 370Z replacement, bu the all-new Rogue CUV that will arrive this fall and look this good.
The current generation hit the market about six years ago, and was never that attractive. However, though a combination of affordability and practicality, Nissan did manage to sell a lot of them. Now an all-new generation promises to attract younger buyers though better styling, cooler features and a splash of premium feel.
Over the past couple of months, we've shown you spyshots of the 2021 Rogue, as well as the whole design through some leaked patent images. All that culminates with an accurate set of renderings depicting the new CUV.
Russian website Kolesa put these together using the features from those two above-mentioned sources. It's safe to say the new Rogue will alienate only a few older customers while attracting a lot of new ones.
We've heard reports that despite the current lockdown situation, the new Rogue remains on track to enter production by this fall. It spearheads a new design language in North America, with narrow LEDs split into two parts.
We expect two types of powertrains in the Rogue. Most buyers will opt for the regular 2.5-liter four-cylinder. This should get a noticeable bump over the current 170 horsepower while getting rid of some of the components causing issues.
At the same time, Nissan will probably offer the 2-liter turbo from other models that might bring new problems though its relatively new variable compression setup. This is not pure speculation, as the unassuming Altima sedan now offers a VC-Turbo.
Furthermore, the Rogue is sold in many other markets under a different name (X-Trail). And due to the constraints of the Japanse and European markets, you can expect a hybrid or even a plug-in version.
