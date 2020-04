2021 Nissan Rogue Will Look This Good When it Arrives This Fall

The current generation hit the market about six years ago, and was never that attractive. However, though a combination of affordability and practicality, Nissan did manage to sell a lot of them. Now an all-new generation promises to attract younger buyers though better styling, cooler features and a splash of premium feel.Over the past couple of months, we've shown you spyshots of the 2021 Rogue, as well as the whole design through some leaked patent images . All that culminates with an accurate set of renderings depicting the new CUV.Russian website Kolesa put these together using the features from those two above-mentioned sources. It's safe to say the new Rogue will alienate only a few older customers while attracting a lot of new ones.We've heard reports that despite the current lockdown situation, the new Rogue remains on track to enter production by this fall. It spearheads a new design language in North America, with narrow LEDs split into two parts.We expect two types of powertrains in the Rogue. Most buyers will opt for the regular 2.5-liter four-cylinder. This should get a noticeable bump over the current 170 horsepower while getting rid of some of the components causing issues.At the same time, Nissan will probably offer the 2-liter turbo from other models that might bring new problems though its relatively new variable compression setup. This is not pure speculation, as the unassuming Altima sedan now offers a VC-Turbo.Furthermore, the Rogue is sold in many other markets under a different name (X-Trail). And due to the constraints of the Japanse and European markets, you can expect a hybrid or even a plug-in version.