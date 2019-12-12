2021 Nissan Rogue Spied With Less Camo Shows Digital Interior, Sharp Lights

Jaguar Should Build This Four-Door F-Type to Challenge Mercedes-Benz

Looking for a sharply styled but family-friendly compact crossover utility vehicle? You're spoiled for choice right now. However, if you're into Nissans, the 2021 Rogue is worth waiting another year. 25 photos SUV market, especially compared to a Ford or Toyota equivalent. However, the second-generation (from 2013) has been especially popular in America, despite Scotty Kilmer's repeated bashing of the model.



An all-new Rogue model is planned for the 2021 model year, and our latest spyshots speak volumes about its epic design. While the front end has a familiar Nissan family face, it's undoubtedly more futuristic. The lights have been split between a super-narrow LED strip at the top and extra projectors lower in the bumper.



This is a popular design trick that you see on a bunch of different crossovers, especially Korean ones. The competition between the Rogue and the



The overall proportions of the vehicle appear slightly longer and wider, so the 2021 Roque should still offer above-average interior space. In profile, the model now sports wagon-like features, where the shoulder line tapers up and the roof goes down. And even though the rear is more heavily camouflaged, you can make out slim taillights.



As futuristic as the exterior may be, it's got nothing on the interior. The old Rogue... well, we have nothing polite to say about its dashboard. But here, we see something really modern with a large main tablet and another display in front of the driver. Dare we say it, the graphics look as sharp as on a Mercedes.



Thankfully, Nissan resisted the urge to go fully digital and kept large, easy to find physical buttons for everything. Both the shifter and the steering wheel have a new, sporty design as well.New engines?

The Roque's current powertrain is nothing out of the ordinary, a 2.5-liter making 170 horsepower. We believe this can be increased slightly, perhaps to the level of the new



