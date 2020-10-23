2021 Nissan Frontier Leaked Photos Reveal Sharper Styling, LED Headlights

Scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships next year, the all-new Frontier marks the first ground-up redesign of the mid-size pickup truck since the 2005 model year. The American brother of the Navara is getting a larger grille to match the look of the Titan, and as expected, full-LED headlights are also featured.
Coming courtesy of Forma Car, the leaked photos showcase three variations of the Frontier. Two trucks feature chrome garnish up front, but the real star is the PRO-4X with the matte-black grille. The latter also boasts plastic cladding on the fenders, a brush bar, auxiliary lights, and chunky rubber.
As for the rear end, the tailgate features the F R O N T I E R script stamped in bold letters and the lower right area shows LE 4x4 badging. That is most intriguing, partly because the 2020 model doesn’t feature the LE trim level. The Japanese automaker does offer this version in Brazil, the range-topping grade that comes exclusively with four-wheel drive and an automatic.
Speaking of which, the Frontier isn’t available with a manual transmission or a four-cylinder engine in the United States anymore. Both the 2020 and 2021 models are treated to a 3.8-liter V6 connected to a nine-speed automatic, the same tranny the Titan gets in conjunction with the 5.6-liter Endurance V8.
You can also expect Nissan to offer more safety equipment as standard as well as a modern infotainment system and better materials for the interior. Some things, however, won’t change. The rounded fender flares are still there, and the double cabin looks pretty similar to that of the D23 Navara.
It’s too soon to talk about pricing information, but don’t expect Nissan to retain the 2020 suggested retail price. All the new stuff comes at a cost, which is why you’d better prepare more than $26,790 excluding destination charge for the entry-level specification. At the time of writing, the Frontier King Cab S 4x2 is the most affordable Frontier of them all in the U.S.
