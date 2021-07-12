A Repair Would Cost $16,000 at Tesla: the Electrified Garage Did It for $700

2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Is the Torque King in Ford’s Stable, Brings Untamed Mode

Inside, it has front sports seats, 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, B&O audio, fake leather upholstery, and handsfree tailgate, joined by the adaptive cruise control with stop & go and lane centering, lane keep assist, blind spot assist, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, and active park assist. The panoramic glass roof is optional, the automaker states. The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-e GT boasts a dual-motor set-up, with an 88battery powering the zero-emission powertrain that develops a combined 487 PS (480/ 358) and 860 Nm (634 lb-ft) of torque. The latter number is almost 15% higher than in the GT supercar , and helps it hit 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.7 seconds.With the battery fully juiced up, the Mustang Mach-e GT can travel for up to 500 km (310 miles) on thecycle. Should owners find a 150 kW charger, then they could add ~100 km (~60 miles) of range in around 10 minutes, and charge it from 10 to 80% in around 45 minutes.The MagneRide adaptive suspension helps it on the go, while bringing it to a full stop are the Brembo high-performance brakes. Moreover, a new ‘Untamed Plus’ driving mode helps those holding the wheel balance the powertrain output on the track for “lap time consistency”, according to Ford, while simultaneously adjusting the traction and stability control.Available in the exclusive Grabber Blue and Cyber Orange colors, the Mustang Mach-e GT sits on 20-inch wheels, and gets unique exterior features that help it differentiate from the usual versions Inside, it has front sports seats, 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, B&O audio, fake leather upholstery, and handsfree tailgate, joined by the adaptive cruise control with stop & go and lane centering, lane keep assist, blind spot assist, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, and active park assist. The panoramic glass roof is optional, the automaker states.

