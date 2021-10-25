2021 MINI Hatch, Electric Head to the Dark Side With UK-Only Shadow Edition

Subsequent to the unveiling of the Clubman and Countryman Shadow Editions earlier this year, MINI has given the same treatment to the Hatch, Convertible, and Electric models too.
Offered only in the United Kingdom, the Shadow Edition brings blacked out features and additional equipment. Things that differentiate it from the regular lineup include the Midnight Black metallic exterior paint finish, Silver roof, and side mirror caps, Piano Black trim, and exclusive hood design and graphics.
Based on the Sport trim level, the 2021 MINI Hatch and Convertible ride on 18-inch John Cooper Works (JCW) alloy wheels, and get the JCW aerodynamic kit with dedicated rear spoiler, and LED lighting at both ends. On top of that, they feature integrated scuttle trim and A-panel, and the fixed-roof model gets the Shadow logo on the roof. The MINI Electric Shadow Edition builds on Level 3 and has 17-inch Tentacle Spoke alloy wheels.
Some of the interior amenities comprise the Anthracite headliner, Piano Black trim on the dashboard, special tread plates, John Cooper Works front seats, sports leather-wrapped steering wheel stitched together with Chili Red string, and a few other goodies. An 8.8-inch infotainment system with MINI Connected, Bluetooth, and USB, rain-sensing wipers, dusk-sensing headlamps, and Intelligent Emergency Calling are all standard. The Comfort Pack, Comfort Plus Pack, and Navigation Plus Pack, with its head-up display and wireless charging pad, are options.
Choosing the Shadow Edition for the 2021 MINI Hatch and Convertible means having to live with the Cooper and Cooper S powertrains. The MINI Electric features, well, a zero-emission assembly.
Pricing for the 3- and 5-Door Hatch Shadow Edition starts at £22,340 (equal to $30,712) and £23,040 ($31,675) respectively with a manual transmission, and £23,740 ($32,637) and £24,440 ($33,599) with the auto ‘box. The Convertible kicks off at £25,600 ($35,194) with the stick shift and £27,000 ($37,119) with the self-shifting transmission, and the Electric at £35,050 ($48,186), including the government incentive.
