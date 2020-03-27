2021 MINI Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition Returns to the U.S. for $38,400

MINI cars have always been at the front of the pack when it comes to the number of personalization options available. But aside from what customers have at their disposal, MINI is toying with its own ideas, and from time to time releases a factory-specced variant of one of its cars.
Back in 2007, MINI released a version of its hatch called Sidewalk. As all other such versions, it enjoyed a great deal of success, but was ultimately discontinued as more and more ideas popped into the heads of MINI designers. Now, 13 years later, the edition is coming back.
Starting April, customers in the U.S. will have the choice of a Cooper S in Sidewalk edition guise, priced from $38,400, not including destination charge. As a side note, the price of the 2021 MINI Cooper S Sidewalk Edition can go well above the $40,000 mark if the optional 7-speed dual clutch transmission is specced, together with other options.
As usual with MINI, special edition means there are a host of extras otherwise not available on regular models.
First off, on the outside, the S can be draped in one of two colors, Deep Laguna Metallic or MINI Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic, with matching 17-inch wheels and an anthracite Sidewalk roof. Sidewalk insignias adorn parts of the exterior.
On the inside, the special edition adds a sports steering wheel in specially designed leather, and custom illumination is there to further emphasize the uniqueness of the model.
Engine wise, there are no modifications and the stock 4-cyliner engine delivering 189 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque is fitted.
“The MINI Sidewalk Edition is the perfect balance between style and performance for MINI customers who are looking for top down, sun drenched driving this summer.” said in a statement Patrick McKenna, Department Head, Product Planning, MINI USA.
“The MINI Sidewalk Edition is also loaded with a full complement of premium standard features making it a true value for those who want something truly unique for the drive.”
