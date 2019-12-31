2021 Mercedes S-Class More Accurately Rendered, Is as Good as a Reveal

While not everybody thinks of it as the ultimate car anymore, the Mercedes S-Class is still a symbol of German engineering. In case the tens or hundreds of articles we wrote about it weren't enough to let you know, this really is one of the biggest reveals of next year.
And what happens when a Mercedes model is close to being shown? That's right; the camouflage begins to be stripped from its body, sometimes revealing disappointing designs, but mostly giving us a "we thought so" feeling.
The Russian website Kolesa has done a rendering of the W223 S-Class before. We remember because at the time it was by far the most accurate. But as the camo has begun to be peeled off, they thought they can do a better job.
The latest Mercedes design language, designed by many as a deliberate understatement, is described by the automaker as "sensually purified" and influences many of today's cars. Thus, you might find that the 2021 S-Class resembles the compact A-Class or the CLS-Class.
This is especially true from the back, where our rendering du jour ITALICS features rounded triangular taillights united by a brow going over the trunk. The LED halo inside that is probably what defines the S-Class, setting it apart from its sisters.
The Tesla-like flush-fitting door handles are also part of the redesign process. The main grille is not as geometric and the headlights not as narrow as those of the 7 Series, even though that's a little older. Maybe Mercedes is playing too safe. Tell us what you think!
In any case, the new S-Class will make a more radical departure when it comes to its interiors. These will sport a giant infotainment screen, moved lower on the dash and probably controlling most of the car's secondary functions.
As for engines, we expect the European models to feature a heavier emphasis on the inline-4 and inline-6 engines, simply because Mercedes is way behind on those emissions targets. Despite this, the company has let known that the Maybach version will retain the option of a V12 engine. And for a guilt-free power trip, we're undoubtedly going to deal with an S73 model from AMG, a plug-in hybrid V8 with a rumored 800+ horsepower.
