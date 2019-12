2021 Mercedes S-Class More Accurately Rendered, Is as Good as a Reveal

AMG

And what happens when a Mercedes model is close to being shown? That's right; the camouflage begins to be stripped from its body, sometimes revealing disappointing designs, but mostly giving us a "we thought so" feeling.The Russian website Kolesa has done a rendering of the W223 S-Class before . We remember because at the time it was by far the most accurate. But as the camo has begun to be peeled off, they thought they can do a better job.The latest Mercedes design language, designed by many as a deliberate understatement, is described by the automaker as "sensually purified" and influences many of today's cars. Thus, you might find that the 2021 S-Class resembles the compact A-Class or the CLS-Class.This is especially true from the back, where our rendering du jour ITALICS features rounded triangular taillights united by a brow going over the trunk. The LED halo inside that is probably what defines the S-Class, setting it apart from its sisters.The Tesla-like flush-fitting door handles are also part of the redesign process. The main grille is not as geometric and the headlights not as narrow as those of the 7 Series, even though that's a little older. Maybe Mercedes is playing too safe. Tell us what you think!In any case, the new S-Class will make a more radical departure when it comes to its interiors. These will sport a giant infotainment screen, moved lower on the dash and probably controlling most of the car's secondary functions.As for engines, we expect the European models to feature a heavier emphasis on the inline-4 and inline-6 engines, simply because Mercedes is way behind on those emissions targets. Despite this, the company has let known that the Maybach version will retain the option of a V12 engine. And for a guilt-free power trip, we're undoubtedly going to deal with an S73 model from, a plug-in hybrid V8 with a rumored 800+ horsepower.