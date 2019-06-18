2021 Mercedes GLA-Class Spied With AMG Line Kit, Looks Perfect for Young Buyers

AMG

HP

AWD

Our German spies have caught up with a brand new test prototype, this time fitted with theLine body kit. You can tell this by the look of the grille, the wheels, but also those fake exhaust ports on the rear bumper.Other than that, it's not the sportiest-looking little crossover of all time, but it does have a certain charm to it, the first intentionally small car Mercedes has built in many years. All the others, including the A-Class have grown a lot with each generation.Don't expect this to be as cramped inside as a 3-door MINI hatch. The aim here seems to be to go after the Audi Q2, which last year sold 80,000 units in Europe alone, and looks to be doing even better in 2019, with 10,000 deliveries in March.The platform is the same as that for the A-Class, probably down to the wheelbase, just with a bit more ground clearance and a chunky body kit. This particular prototype also has independent rear suspension, which for all other cars based on this platform would mean above 180and/orThe company isn't even talking about this new car, but we think it will debut next year, based on the fact that our prototype is still fully camouflaged. One AMG model seems likely to happen, the 306 HP GLA 35. But there's no reason Mercedes wouldn't make the super-sporty GLA 45 again.Mercedes has stayed true to its promises, delivering more compact cars than any other luxury brand. While our favorite is still the CLA Shooting Brake, but it's undeniably expensive and kind of large for an urban environment.The interior of the GLA will carry everything from the new A-Class, which means you'll get the MBUX infotainment. It's a talkative little thing, with turn-by-turn navigation and AI.