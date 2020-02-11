2021 Mercedes EQS Spied in Germany, Looks Nothing Like the S-Class

If we were to take the sugar coating away, the EQC electric crossover is a failure. It's not just that its range is too small, but it doesn't bring anything new to the market either.
The EQC feels more like the EV Mercedes had to whip up quickly, a rush order that's put together with what was already in their kitchen. Meanwhile, the EQS is more like a 5-star gourmet meal that's been prepared with a lot of thought. However, the company has been making just combustion engines for a century, so it might be stuck in its ways.
Just take this prototype as an example. Looking at it from the outside, there's nothing to suggest it's connected to any ICE-powered Mercedes model. Even the wheels are new.
The traditional 3-box sedan design is gone. In fact, we'd say this is more futuristic than almost any Tesla. The cabin sits forward compared to the axles and a long roof wraps around it.
We're eager to see the final details of this production model, as Mercedes hinted at a lot of features, and animated, illuminated grille being among them. The EQS interior is supposedly inspired by yachts, while the recycled materials used need to strike a fair balance between sustainability and luxury. However, some parts may still be shared with the E-Class and S-Class, like this steering wheel.
The EQS' chassis is supposed to feature a combination of high-tech steels, aluminum, and carbon. Hopefully, it's light, because Tesla is looking to move the game even further by casting the entire thing out of aluminum rather than stamping and welding individual pieces.
Rumors talk of a performance version of the EQS that's able to take on a Model S at the drag strip. But nothing, not even the power, is as important as the range of this fully electric Mercedes flagship.
The concept promised 700 kilometers of range or 435 miles. However, this seems a bit optimistic, considering the 100 kWh battery it boasted was only 25% larger than the one in the EQC. Maybe that's the top-end target for the engineers, which they will reach with a single-motor, battery-sipping version of the car.
