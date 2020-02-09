4 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Tries to Blend in on Autobahn

3 Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain Facelift Spied Getting Ready for Fight With Volvo a

2 2021 Maybach GLS-Class Spied During Testing, Could Be V8-Powered

More on this:

2021 Mercedes C-Class Spied in Germany, Combines Hybrid Tech With Sporty Looks

The design of the BMW 3 Series rival is progressing nicely. The W206 is a next-generation C-Class model that's cut from the same cloth as the W223 S-Class. 4 photos



We've known for a couple of years that the W206 is supposed to make extensive use of aluminum construction technology. This, it's hoped, will reduce weight while the body grows to fill bigger shoes. Mercedes now has two compact cars and just as many crossovers, so the C-Class needs to be the ideal executive car.



We'be been harshly criticizing Mercedes for its bland, plasticky exteriors over the past couple of years. But the 2021 C-Class seems to have plenty of flair/character. It could even look as sporty as the BMW 3 Series, which remains a benchmark of sorts for this segment.



Only the sedan version of the C-Class has been spotted. We expect that a wagon body will also be offered. However, Mercedes has probably approved plans to discontinue the coupe while considering the same fate for the coupe. Sad, we know.



But the latest emissions targets in Europe are pretty harsh, and they don't leave much room for fun cars. To that end, the C-Class family should include about four or five plug-in hybrid versions, rumored to have up to 100 kilometers of all-electric range. That's as much as the earliest EVs.



All the other powertrains will be mild-hybrids, integrating small electric motors to smooth out gear changes, capture lost energy and generally help with CO2 levels. There's even a dirty little rumor that the C63's successor will have half the engine capacity - a 2-liter, like the A45, but with more hybrid tech on top. You can read more about the future of the



Spied undergoing the usual road testing in Germany this week, the test prototype appears wider and longer than its predecessor. It should feel more planted on the road, but though aerodynamics, Mercedes is hoping to achieve better fuel economy numbers as well.We've known for a couple of years that the W206 is supposed to make extensive use of aluminum construction technology. This, it's hoped, will reduce weight while the body grows to fill bigger shoes. Mercedes now has two compact cars and just as many crossovers, so the C-Class needs to be the ideal executive car.We'be been harshly criticizing Mercedes for its bland, plasticky exteriors over the past couple of years. But the 2021 C-Class seems to have plenty of flair/character. It could even look as sporty as the BMW 3 Series, which remains a benchmark of sorts for this segment.Only the sedan version of the C-Class has been spotted. We expect that a wagon body will also be offered. However, Mercedes has probably approved plans to discontinue the coupe while considering the same fate for the coupe. Sad, we know.But the latest emissions targets in Europe are pretty harsh, and they don't leave much room for fun cars. To that end, the C-Class family should include about four or five plug-in hybrid versions, rumored to have up to 100 kilometers of all-electric range. That's as much as the earliest EVs.All the other powertrains will be mild-hybrids, integrating small electric motors to smooth out gear changes, capture lost energy and generally help with CO2 levels. There's even a dirty little rumor that the C63's successor will have half the engine capacity - a 2-liter, like the A45, but with more hybrid tech on top. You can read more about the future of the W206 in our in-depth coverstory.