2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 Has Begun Stripping Camouflage

Mercedes-Benz is one of those carmakers, and their upcoming 2021 S-Class W223 prototypes have finally started to lose some of the heavy camouflage usually seen during development.The gargantuan grille is almost in full view now, while the roof, most of the engine hood and the A, B and C pillars are completely exposed. On the other hand, there is still enough camouflage to leave the big picture up to the viewers' imagination, but the car's overall proportions are as clear as daylight now.Unlike most of its predecessors, the seventh generation of the S-Class will have very slim headlights, with their size being simply dwarfed by the massive engine grille, a trend also adopted by its rivals from Audi, BMW, and Lexus.Another trendy feature present on the new Sonderklasse is its center console, which will apparently sport a tablet-like touchscreen about as large as the one in the Tesla Model S. Love it or hate it, the 2021 S-Class W223 interior will feature about as many analog buttons and knobs as a modern smartphone.Engine-wise, the main lineup will consist of inline-six gasoline and diesel powerplants in various power settings, while the top of the range trim levels will get new versions of the Mercedes-4.0-liter V8. As per current information, the entire engine lineup will be electrified in either hybrid or mild-hybrid fashion, with the current plug-in hybrid version also getting a replacement.The V12 will also make a comeback but only on the Mercedes-Maybach versions, and it will be modified to comply with more stringent emission rules. Sadly, a return of the V12-powered S 600 is unlikely according to folks in Affalterbach, the only place where the twelve-cylinder is still being built for Pagani in the present.