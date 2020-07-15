2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Gets a Pre-Facelift, Loses One V8 in Europe

With a little over two years since the second generation of the legendary Gelandewagen started production, Mercedes-Benz decided that a small refresh was in order.
While not technically a mid-cycle facelift, since that one is expected toward the second part of 2021 for the 2022 model year, the revamped Mercedes-Benz G-Class is already available to order in Europe.
Starting September 1st, the standard equipment for the iconic G-Wagen will be improved. At the same time, more customization options will become available through the s-called ‘G manufaktur’ program.
Even though MBUX is still missing, the widescreen cockpit is now standard, with new colors and equipment packages rounding out the offering.
Among the novelties we can also find a ‘Desert’ drive program, which can be activated with the Dynamic Select rocker switch on the center console and is designed to give the car maximum traction on sand.
The Desert driving program uses later upshifts from the 9-speed automatic transmission, a more direct throttle response and adjusts the ESP for better control when tackling sand dunes. On top of it, the Parking Package with reversing camera is now also part of the standard equipment, helping the refreshed G-Class in both the city and during off-road maneuvers.
The odd thing about the press release is that it only mentions two diesel versions and the mighty G 63, with the G 500 nowhere to be seen. We’ve also checked a number of European Mercedes-Benz websites and it looks like the only option for a V8 only comes with the Mercedes-AMG G 63 now.
The two diesels are actually two versions of the same engine, a 2.9-liter inline-six with either 286 hp and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque in the G 350 d or 330 hp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque in the G 400 d.
Germany starting prices are 99,446.80 euros for the G 350 d, 102,694.80 euros for the G 400 d and 154,309.00 euros for the G 63.
The U.S. market still has the G 550 available, with the diesel options obviously missing from the current lineup.
