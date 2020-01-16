2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift Prototypes Show Two Different Grilles

Starting with the W212 generation of the model, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been offered with two distinctive types of grilles, each one symbolizing a trim level in combination with the various types of front and rear bumpers.
The same story repeated with the current W213 model, whose mid-cycle facelift reveal is fast approaching, a 2020 Geneva Motor Show launch being likely.
A couple of days ago, an entire convoy of 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift models was spotted on Stuttgart's roads, comprising every version from the sedan, station wagon, and coupe, to the convertible and even a CLS driving shotgun.
Today we have something a little bit different, as two E-Class T-Modell (station wagons) facelift prototypes were caught in the same area, only this time we can take a closer look at the two types of grilles that the refreshed models will feature.
The first car in the clip is likely sporting a Classic or Exclusive trim level, and an old-school Mercedes-Benz grille can be spotted underneath the heavy camouflage. The only thing missing is the small three-pointed star free-standing on top of the hood.
On the second car, you can see a vastly different grille, signaling an Avantgarde or AMG trim, where the small free-standing star is replaced with a giant one that sits right in the middle of the grille. In some markets, you can even get the option of an illuminating giant emblem via hidden LED lights.
As we mentioned before, the facelifted E-Class W213 will feature revamped front and rear ends, with slimmer headlights and taillights replacing the current ones. The MBUX infotainment system and touchscreen capabilities will also make their way for the first time inside the refreshed E-Class lineup, while most of the engine lineup will be electrified one way or another. There are rumors that even the 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel may get a version that's augmented by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.
The introduction of gasoline particulate filters (GPF) across the entire gas-powered models and continuously changing EU laws will sadly also result in the demise of the old-school Mercedes-AMG E 63 exhaust growl.
