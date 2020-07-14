The Checkmate by Wally Yachts is for Sale - Can’t be Found on Amazon

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Officially Confirmed with New 730 hp Engine

The secrecy surrounding the technical data of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is slowly dying out, leaving room for most of the essential things people want to know. 9 photos AMG just announced that the



As cheeky as AMG’s marketing is, there is no official torque figure yet, and we figure that’s because they don’t want us to know the exact type of engine that will power the new road-going track carver.



Our suspicion regarding the arrival of the first-ever V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft in Mercedes-AMG's stable was reinforced after an official Twitter post announced that the Black Series' engine’s firing order will be 1-8-2-7-4-5-3-6.



For those who are unaware, the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 in all current models from Affalterbach have a 1-5-4-8-6-3-7-2 cylinder firing order, which also gives them that distinctive exhaust rumble, among other things.



In other words, we’re about 98.53 percent sure that the re-engineered 4.0-liter in the



Even though there is no word on the amount of torque yet, you shouldn’t expect a number higher than 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) since the dual-clutch transmission in the GT can’t handle much more than that.



Along with some minimal weight savings over the



We are now waiting for the official numbers, photos and videos of the car tomorrow, when the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series finally gets unveiled in all its glory.





