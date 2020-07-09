2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Gets Teased By Shmee150, of all People

Mercedes-AMG wants to bet big on modern social media and influencers these days, which is why its most awaited model in years has just got its first official teaser with the help of a former supercar spotter, none other than YouTuber Shmee150.
After yesterday’s leak, Affalterbach went ahead and released a highly revealing video of the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, which is a tell-tale sign that the official unveiling is probably right around the corner.
The short clip features a ‘black-ops’ Shmee150 entering a Mercedes-AMG facility and then effectively taking the new GT Black Series for a joyride sprinkled with shots of that famous grin of his. On that note, thanks to the oversized Panamericana grille, the latest Black Series model from AMG has a terrifying rictus of its own.
Essentially a confirmation of what we saw yesterday in terms of exterior looks, the teaser does answer a few technical questions as well, or at least it gives that impression.
Numerous rumors over the past year or so have talked about the monster that will reside under that gargantuan hood. Some have gone as far as suggesting that the ‘hot-vee’ design of the 4.0-liter V8 will switch to a more old-school architecture, with the turbochargers moving outside the Vee because of their new increased size, required for mountains of torque.
Not all of us at autoevolution believed those rumors for two reasons. First of all, there isn’t that much room on each side of the engine for such a maneuver, and the GT’s aluminum spaceframe doesn’t allow for too many hardcore structural modifications.
Second of all, we didn’t believe that new powerplant will develop more than 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque because of the model’s double-clutch transmission, which can also be found on cars like the Ford GT or every mid-engine Ferrari in the current lineup. None of those cars are extra torquey for the same reason – the transmission can’t handle it.
Third of all, the teaser clearly shows a ‘hot-vee’ configuration if you pause the clip at the 0:10-0:11 minute mark.
Another rumor that sounds more believable, especially after hearing the car’s exhaust in the video, is the fact that Mercedes-AMG has developed its first production flat-plane V8 for the GT Black Series. Apart from a lot less V8 rumble, this engineering solution would allow for much higher revs, which the sports car does seem to be capable of.
We’ll know more rather sooner than later, though, once the new Black Series goes official.
