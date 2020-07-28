2021 Maserati Trofeo Teased for the Ghibli, Quattroporte, Levante

View this post on Instagram

Get ready for The Art of Fast. The new Trofeo line up premieres on August 10th 2020. #MaseratiGhibliTrofeo #MaseratiQuattroporteTrofeo #MaseratiLevanteTrofeo #Maserati #TheArtofFast

A post shared by Maserati (@maserati) on Jul 27, 2020 at 7:00am PDT