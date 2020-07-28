2021 Maserati Trofeo Teased for the Ghibli, Quattroporte, Levante

“Get ready for The Art of Fast” is how Maserati is hyping up the revised Trofeo lineup. Three models will be treated to the performance option, and all three will be revealed on August 10th according to a teaser photo on social media.
The hashtags that Maserati used on Instagram leave no room for guesstimates. The range kicks off with the Ghibli Trofeo, which may feature a six-cylinder engine just like the lesser versions of the mid-size sports sedan. As for the Quattroporte and Levante, those two will be elevated to a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo mill.
This engine is supposed to replace the 3.8-liter engine used by The House of the Trident with the blessing of the Prancing Horse, an in-house design if you will. Ferrari has taken its hands off Maserati in terms of powertrain supply, and the 4.0-liter newcomer is supposed to match or exceed 590 PS and 730 Nm.
That’s 582 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque, output figures that are a bit disappointing if you compare them with the same displacement and number of cylinders from Mercedes-AMG as well as the mad professors in Maranello. So much for “The Art of Fast” that Maserati promised on Insta, right?
Both the full-size sedan and mid-size utility vehicle will be treated to a few updates of the interior as well. The most obvious is FCA Uconnect 5, the latest infotainment system the Italo-American automaker offers. Over-the-air updates and displays as large as 12.3 inches are in the offing, along with Amazon Alexa and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and rather buggy Android Auto.
The August 10th reveal also matches our information on the production start date of the 2021 models at the Avvocato Giovanni Agnelli Plant in Grugliasco and the Stabilimento di Mirafiori in Turin, Italy. In other words, the three-strong Trofeo lineup will reach dealerships in Europe and the U.S. by year’s end.
