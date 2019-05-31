autoevolution

2021 Lotus Type 130 Teaser Released, July Reveal Confirmed

31 May 2019, 10:00 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
13 photos
2019 Lotus Evora GT4 Concept2019 Lotus Evora GT4 Concept2019 Lotus Evora GT4 Concept2019 Lotus Evora GT4 Concept2019 Lotus Evora GT4 Concept2019 Lotus Evora GT4 Concept2019 Lotus Evora GT4 Concept2019 Lotus Evora GT4 Concept2019 Lotus Evora GT4 Concept2019 Lotus Evora GT4 Concept2019 Lotus Evora GT4 Concept2019 Lotus Evora GT4 Concept
At the Shanghai Auto Show in April, the return of one iconic nameplate Lotus to the main scene of the automotive industry was firmly confirmed for this year. Following a decade of absence, the brand will hit back hard with what it calls the “world’s first British all-electric hypercar.”

Named, for now, Type 130, the car will be officially unveiled on July 16, during an “exclusive event in Central London.” The announcement was made on Friday (May 31), accompanied by a short video teaser, confirms suspicions the carmaker has been working on the project for much longer than initially believed.

Just as its name says, there will be only 130 units of the Type 130 ever produced, despite Lotus saying “several hundred potential owners have come forward to express their interest in the new car.” Deliveries of the first units are expected to be made in 2020, after the cars are hand built at the company’s facility in Hethel, Norfolk.

At this point there is literally zero information about the capabilities of the electric hypercar. The single hint at the car’s capabilities was provided back in January, when Lotus announced the signing of a  partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering.

Williams is one of the most important companies when it comes to the development of electric powertrains for cars. Its most high-profile partnership is that with Formula E. For the world's most important electric car racing series Williams supplies the batteries for all the cars.

The collaboration with Willams, together with the design of the car, would make the Type 130 one of the best Lotus cars ever made, said Lotus CEO Phil Popham.

"Type 130 will be the most dynamically accomplished Lotus in our history. It marks a turning point for our brand and is a showcase of what we are capable of and what is to come from Lotus,” he said.

2021 lotus type 130 lotus type 130 Lotus electric hypercar williams advanced engineering
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
LOTUS models:
LOTUS Exige 410 SportLOTUS Exige 410 Sport CoupeLOTUS 3 Eleven 430LOTUS 3 Eleven 430 Roadster & ConvertibleLOTUS Evora GT410 SportLOTUS Evora GT410 Sport CoupeLOTUS Evora GT430LOTUS Evora GT430 CoupeLOTUS Elise CupLOTUS Elise Cup CoupeAll LOTUS models  
 
 