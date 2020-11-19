2021 Lexus RC and ES Black Line Are Limited to Just 350 and 1,500 Units

Looking to go one step further when selecting a Lexus model in the United States? No worries, because the premium Japanese carmaker has the customers covered when it comes to a stylish alternative to the standard range with the Black Line series. And the choice is varied, because the company just added the RC sports car and the ES limousine alongside the NX and UX crossover SUVs.
Of course, those looking to stand out in a crowd might also want some added exclusivity to go along with the personality change, so Lexus has decided the latest additions to the Black Line roster will have limited availability.
The company hasn’t yet announced pricing information for the stylish derivatives, nor has it released the exact date when the RC Black Line and ES Black Line will reach dealerships, but at least we know the production quota – just 350 examples for the sports car and 1,500 units for the ES sedan.
Lexus has also revealed the powertrain options for the Black Line models – the RC 300, RC 350 and ES 350 F Sport, which should “bring a new taste of excitement with the specially-made special editions, re-engaging the familiar thrill of driving.”
There’s a little bit of exclusivity when traveling, as well, because the entire series – so this applies to the crossover SUVs as well – is also getting a unique set of travel cases created by renowned luxury brand Zero Halliburton.
Oddly enough, while there are four models in the Lexus Black Line, customers are only getting two luggage pieces – the Edge Lightweight 22-inch Continental Carry-on and a 26-inch Medium Travel Case. Still, they’re included with the car’s purchase, so a freebie is a freebie, after all...
Back to the RC and ES Black Line, we can add that each model features a distinct set of enhancements. The sporty RC Black Line coupe can be had with an Ultra White or a newly added Cloudburst Gray exterior hue, along with premium LED headlamps, 19-inch F Sport Black Sputtering Chrome alloys, Black NuLuxe accents, and silver interior stitching.
Meanwhile, the 2021 Lexus ES 350 F Sport Black Line (which also comes with AWD now) has three exterior paint options - Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0, Obsidian and Ultra White, darker F Sport wheels, a black lip spoiler on the trunk, as well as a two-tone black / white interior with gray accent stitching.
