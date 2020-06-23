2021 Kia Sedana Design Depicted in Most Accurate Rendering Yet

Even though Kia makes all kinds of funky crossovers, its main breadwinners are notoriously boxy. We're talking about the Soul the old Sorento and this, the Sedona. If you like your Kia to be a little square, you're going to love the new minivan.
Crossovers come in all shapes and sizes, as do sedans, but minivans are much more similar in size from one brand to another. Despite their job being to maximize interior space within a set footprint, these family shuttles are quite bold in the design department.
Chrysler's Pacifica is round with a kind of timeless elegance from the chrome trim. Meanwhile, the Dodge vans are quite rough around the edges, while the two Japanese best-sellers dominate the segment with futuristic shapes. The new Kia Sedona is kind of like a mix between the Pacifica and a funky Honda/Toyota.
If the model hasn't been released yet, how can we make a statement like that? Well, we've obviously got a few spyshots, and the latest ones line up perfectly with this batch of renderings from the Russian website Kolesa.
They've done a fantastic job of suggesting the 2021 Sedona is boxy but has a hint of funkiness from the Seltos crossover that has been so well received. We're mainly talking about the Tiger Nose grille and the wavy headlight. Also, check out that sporty backside!
Now, the engine for this minivan will obviously depend on the market. America should have a V6 again. The existing 3.3-liter might be replaced by the 3.5-liter they installed on the Genesis models.
But, if Kia wants to chase those excellent mpg numbers, they might also offer the minivan with a 2.5-liter turbo or even the 2.0-liter if it suits them. The rumors don't support that, as they mainly talk about a low-displacement hybrid and a 2.2-liter diesel that will target the Korean market.
