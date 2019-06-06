2021 Kia Optima Could Look More Conventional Than Sonata, Which Is a Good Thing

With crazy creases and cuts, the all-new Hyundai Sonata looks like a battle-ready ninja robot from the future. That could be what some young sedan buyers want, but just to be safe, Kia is planning a normal luxury car look for the 2021 Optima.

2 photos



Around the back, we see wrap-around taillights, a trait shared with the Stinger and also seen on the creative new



All the prototypes seen so far in Korea were wearing a double-layer of camouflage, so we can't tell you which version is the right one. However, we'd be happy either way, particularly as Kia has built a solid reputation in this segment and has more variation planned for the new Optima.



For example, the European market will get another wagon, more affordable and stylish than the mainstream VW Passat. This, in turn, will gain both plug-in and regular hybrid versions. Meanwhile, the American model should have a 1.6-liter turbo with a 7-speed DCT and a 2.5-liter with an 8-speed auto, packing about 190 horsepower



The Optima should also have a GT sports model, packing somewhere around 280 horsepower from either a 2.0-liter or the rumored new 2.5-liter turbo. And to ensure the power goes where it's needed, AWD will be available, not only here, but on other versions too.



While the Optima might make its debut first under the name K5 in South Korea, we're going to have to wait until the 2020 Detroit Auto Show to see the global model. This is the latest rendering of that car, arriving via the Russian website Kolesa , and it's quite different from the one we showed you last time. Borrowing elements from the Stinger GT and the European Ceed hatchback or the Forte, this version of the mid-size model looks more familiar.Around the back, we see wrap-around taillights, a trait shared with the Stinger and also seen on the creative new Proceed shooting brake model. It's accompanied by a diffuser and large twin exhausts for a touch of sportiness.All the prototypes seen so far in Korea were wearing a double-layer of camouflage, so we can't tell you which version is the right one. However, we'd be happy either way, particularly as Kia has built a solid reputation in this segment and has more variation planned for the new Optima.For example, the European market will get another wagon, more affordable and stylish than the mainstream VW Passat. This, in turn, will gain both plug-in and regular hybrid versions. Meanwhile, the American model should have a 1.6-liter turbo with a 7-speed DCT and a 2.5-liter with an 8-speed auto, packing about 190 horsepowerThe Optima should also have a GT sports model, packing somewhere around 280 horsepower from either a 2.0-liter or the rumored new 2.5-liter turbo. And to ensure the power goes where it's needed,will be available, not only here, but on other versions too.While the Optima might make its debut first under the name K5 in South Korea, we're going to have to wait until the 2020 Detroit Auto Show to see the global model.