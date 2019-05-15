NASA Gets Extra $1.6 Billion “Down Payment” to Reach the Moon in 2024

2021 Kia Optima Accurately Rendered, Looks Sleek

Despite a shrinking midsize sedan market, Kia and Hyundai are investing a lot of resources here. We've already seen the boldly designed new Sonata during last month's New York Auto Show, but it will soon be followed up by a 2021 Optima. 20 photos



Their vision features a brand new type of Tiger Nose grille, which is wide and tapers into the headlights. It kind of looks like the old Ford Mustang from the front, but mixed with a bit of Stinger GT.



Of course, there will be more than one style, as the Optima will have a luxury line, the sporty GT and eco variations as well. Even a full EV has been rumored, which would get its grille blocked off. But that's just the tip of the iceberg.



The Korean automakers have already



Is more power your thing? You can expect that too. The Optima GT should pack 275 HP or more from the same 2-liter that power the Veloster N. We suspect it will be hooked up to an 8-speed automatic or even a DCT.



