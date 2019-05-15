autoevolution

2021 Kia Optima Accurately Rendered, Looks Sleek

15 May 2019
Despite a shrinking midsize sedan market, Kia and Hyundai are investing a lot of resources here. We've already seen the boldly designed new Sonata during last month's New York Auto Show, but it will soon be followed up by a 2021 Optima.
A new K5/Optima is in the advanced stages of development and could be shown at the end of the year. This rendering comes from Korean website KKS Studio, which has been very accurate with its work, basing everything off spyshots that we don't have access to.

Their vision features a brand new type of Tiger Nose grille, which is wide and tapers into the headlights. It kind of looks like the old Ford Mustang from the front, but mixed with a bit of Stinger GT.

Of course, there will be more than one style, as the Optima will have a luxury line, the sporty GT and eco variations as well. Even a full EV has been rumored, which would get its grille blocked off. But that's just the tip of the iceberg.

The Korean automakers have already promised AWD for next year, and that's supposed to be available in America, not just the rest of the world. The Optima already has a wagon version in Europe, and the Sonata will get one too, which sounds like they're after your Subaru Legacy money.

Is more power your thing? You can expect that too. The Optima GT should pack 275 HP or more from the same 2-liter that power the Veloster N. We suspect it will be hooked up to an 8-speed automatic or even a DCT.

The 2021 Optima's green credentials should come courtesy of both hybrid and plug-in hybrid systems. But in Europe, diesel engines are going to be the main source of power, offering up to about 180 HP and mild hybrid assistance.
