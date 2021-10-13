2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Allegedly Sold Out, Stellantis Says You Can Still Get One

Back in July, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe was reportedly sold out for the 2021 model year. The news made sense, as the car became America's best-selling PHEV in the first quarter of the year, surpassing the Toyota Prius. However, a recent statement made by another Jeep official contradicts the “sold out” part.
It was believed that the Wrangler 4xe was sold out for MY2021 because of the whole global chip shortage. However, Jeep officials claim that they have a steady supply of much-needed parts due to their employees responsible for the supply chain department.
According to Jim Morrison, the President of Jeep North America, the company has enough Wrangler 4xe dealer orders to cover production through the end of the year. As he told the folks at Muscle Cars and Trucks, Jeep will prioritize customer orders over dealer orders, and the former goes to the front of the line.
As you already know, Jeep is a part of Stellantis, which is a global corporation, currently the fifth in the world in terms of production figures and sales. Morrison went on to thank the employees for working "round-the-clock since January" to have a steady stream of microchips.
What is interesting about the entire Jeep Wrangler 4xe sales figures is that Stellantis has yet to reveal precise numbers for this variant of its iconic model. We know that the company sold 69,020 Wranglers in the second quarter of 2021 and that Toyota sold 11,863 Prius Prime units in the same period.
In any case, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe starts at $48k, which is significantly more than a Prius Prime. So, Jeep has managed to find a market for a plug-in hybrid Wrangler, which means that there is room for even more variants of this kind in the segment.
Until that happens, customers can get a 370-hp plug-in hybrid, which is good enough for a 0-60 mph time of six seconds. This should not be the main selling point of this vehicle, though.
