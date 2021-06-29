2021 Jeep Renegade Celebrates Marvel’s Loki With New Impulse Edition

After joining forces with BMW to showcase the 2022 X3 and 2-Series Gran Coupe in the new Black Widow movie, starring Scarlett Johansson, Marvel has now teamed up with Jeep for a limited edition of the Renegade, which celebrates the launch of Loki on Disney+.
Dubbed the 2021 Jeep Renegade Impulse, the special edition model is limited to Italy, and has been on sale since the beginning of the month. It builds on the Limited trim level and boasts the ‘Loki’ and ‘Impulse’ bespoke badges on the rear doors.
In addition to the exclusive logos, the Renegade Impulse is nicely equipped, getting features such as the 18-inch wheels, electrically operated and heated side mirrors, keyless entry, auto-dimming rearview mirror, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, cargo drawer under the front passenger seat, and others.
Jeep is offering the 2021 Renegade Impulse with the 130 HP, 1.6-liter turbodiesel, exclusively with front-wheel drive, or the 190 HP plug-in hybrid powertrain, in the 4xe specification, which brings all-wheel drive to the table.
This isn’t the first time the Jeep Renegade has gotten involved in the movie-making business, as three years ago, they celebrated the release of Avengers: Infinity War with the Hyper Edition, limited to Italy.
There are also quite of few Renegade special edition models out there, such as the Bronze, Orange and Islander, to name but a few, as well as the Freedom that celebrated Memorial Day last month.
The 2021 Renegade lineup in Italy kicks off with the Longitude, priced at €24,550 (equal to $29,280). The Limited and 80th Anniversary follow, from €27,050 ($32,262) and €29,050 ($34,647) respectively. Moreover, Jeep is offering the entire Renegade range from €159 ($190) per month throughout June.
The Renegade has an MSRP of $22,850 in the United States for the Sports, going up to at least $29,770 for the Limited and Trailhawk.
