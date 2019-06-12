2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee (WL) Spied, Likely Rides On Alfa Romeo Giorgio Platform

Watch Live from JPL as the Mars 2020 Rover Is Being Built

As you’re aware, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is investing $4.5 billion in five Michigan plants to meet the growing demand for crossovers and SUVs and to introduce two new models. One of those newcomers is the Grand Cherokee, which is scheduled to arrive at dealerships for the 2021 model year. 17 photos SUV is longer than the current generation. Don’t hold your breath for a three-row configuration because the Jeep presentation from the Capital Markets Day 2018 states the Grand Cherokee is a two-row model.



Right next to the successor of the WK2, you’ll notice the E-segment utility vehicle with three rows of seats. The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will slot above it, and Jeep also plans to redesign the Renegade and Cherokee. Going forward, Jeep plans to introduce the a “



Rewind to June 2018, and Sergio Marchionne said the Grand Cherokee in WL flavor would transition to the Giorgio platform. The Alfa Romeo underpinnings shouldn’t come as a surprise, not when Fiat Chrysler Automobiles invested so much time and money in the Giorgio. The Italian brand plans to introduce



“The Stelvio for sure is an example of Alfa DNA, why don’t we translate that in a car which is a little bit bigger?” Those are the words of Roberto Fedeli, chief engineer at Alfa Romeo and the man who was known as “The Prince” during his 26-year spell at Ferrari. As if that wasn’t enough, the Stelvio and mid-size model will be joined by the Tonale with rear- and all-wheel-drive options, probably even a good ol’ manual transmission.



It’s believed the WL will rely on a hybridized 2.0-liter turbo as the entry-level engine, followed by the Pentastar V6 with the eTorque system. An inline-six powerplant –



