2021 Jaguar F-Type SVO and SVR Rendered With Big Aero, Styling Tweaks

Not many people realize this, but the Jaguar F-Type is associated with one of the most popular car memes on the internet, Clarkson's face when he stepped on the gas of the "X-Rated Hardcore Monster." That's how exciting it is, and the 2021 model brings the best performance at a more affordable price.
We're talking about the new F-Type R, which still makes 5-liter supercharged V8 engine sounds but now matches the output of the old SVR model. If you're the type of guy who likes to brag about how much power his sports car has, this is everything you need: 575 hp or just 10 less than an AMG GT R.
How much does one of those cost? How about the Aston Martin Vantage? Taking that into account, plus the potential to go 0 to 60 in about 3.5 seconds, we're not afraid to call this a bargain at around $100,000.
They've done some really cool changes with the design as well. So, for example, the new F-Type sports some narrow headlights and a wider, lower grille. But from some angles, it looks like the same old model, so it's up to the digital artists to come up with something fresh.
All these pieces you see come from Aksyonov Nikita, who decided to sketch out both SVR and SVO hardcore models. SVR is the top-end model from the previous generation, while SVO is short for Special Vehicle Operations, which is the division that made the crazy Project 7 and Project 8.
Both these renderings come with oversized wings bolted onto the bac, plus some ground effects. But the SVO is the most interesting because it brings a rear diffuser that looks like it was stolen from the Lamborghini Centenario plus some new, even narrower headlights. Is that what people want from their 911 Turbo rivals? Maybe.
“F-Type has always had great proportions and stance, and our latest design is all about enhancing those key Jaguar values. Our aim was to make the car more contemporary, more purposeful, and even more dramatic,” said Adam Hatton, Jaguar's exterior design director.
We're frankly quite surprised by the F-Type facelift came out. It caters more to what fans Jaguar already had instead of going into the electric technology people gravitate towards now.
