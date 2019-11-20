2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy

This is a good time to sell a sports car, but the Jaguar F-Type is largely forgotten while everybody is fixated with the Toyota Supra right now. To reverse that, the British automaker wants to do a huge update to the iconic 2-seater, which could be ready by the end of next year.
The 2021 F-Type is somewhere between a brand new model and a refresh. It's based on the old car but has a new look on top. We've seen similar stuff with the Land Rover Discovery Sport recently. This way, Jaguar can save a few bucks and keep the attention-grabbing icon alive where many other automakers struggled.
However, the company may not be doing this completely alone. Thanks to a deep-rooted connection with the Germans, BMW engines may have been secured for this project and others like it. Initial reports talked about a bi-turbo 3-liter, like the one powering the M3, being installed. However, JLR now has an Ingenium inline-6, so the focus of the rumors has switched to a 4.4-liter V8.
It's no secret that the supercharged 5-liter powering many Range Rovers and the F-Type R or SVR has reached its full potential. Adding power is nearly impossible, and those pesky emissions regulators don't like it either.
We also can't forget the fact that 2-liter engines are now offered, and they will become mild-hybrids on this updated car. Cosmetic changes also create a futuristic look, starting at the front. Where the old headlights climb over the fenders, these ones are narrow, horizontal LED slits. The grille and nose are also lower, though our spyshots show two slight variations.
Around the rear, revisions are more modest, while the interior will sport the latest infotainment screen design, new buttons and who knows what else. Rumors talk about a plug-in or fully electric version arriving further down the line, but we suspect development money for this project is quite tight.
