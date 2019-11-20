autoevolution

2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy

20 Nov 2019, 22:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
This is a good time to sell a sports car, but the Jaguar F-Type is largely forgotten while everybody is fixated with the Toyota Supra right now. To reverse that, the British automaker wants to do a huge update to the iconic 2-seater, which could be ready by the end of next year.
35 photos
2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy2021 Jaguar F-Type Looks Different, Spied in Full Convoy
The 2021 F-Type is somewhere between a brand new model and a refresh. It's based on the old car but has a new look on top. We've seen similar stuff with the Land Rover Discovery Sport recently. This way, Jaguar can save a few bucks and keep the attention-grabbing icon alive where many other automakers struggled.

However, the company may not be doing this completely alone. Thanks to a deep-rooted connection with the Germans, BMW engines may have been secured for this project and others like it. Initial reports talked about a bi-turbo 3-liter, like the one powering the M3, being installed. However, JLR now has an Ingenium inline-6, so the focus of the rumors has switched to a 4.4-liter V8.

It's no secret that the supercharged 5-liter powering many Range Rovers and the F-Type R or SVR has reached its full potential. Adding power is nearly impossible, and those pesky emissions regulators don't like it either.

We also can't forget the fact that 2-liter engines are now offered, and they will become mild-hybrids on this updated car. Cosmetic changes also create a futuristic look, starting at the front. Where the old headlights climb over the fenders, these ones are narrow, horizontal LED slits. The grille and nose are also lower, though our spyshots show two slight variations.

Around the rear, revisions are more modest, while the interior will sport the latest infotainment screen design, new buttons and who knows what else. Rumors talk about a plug-in or fully electric version arriving further down the line, but we suspect development money for this project is quite tight.
2021 Jaguar F-Type Jaguar F-Type spyshots F-type facelift
Where Others Failed, Aston Martin DBX Hits All the Right Notes Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Senna vs Prost: One of the Fiercest Rivalries in the History of MotorsportSenna vs Prost: One of the Fiercest Rivalries in the History of Motorsport
Ferrari Roma Is the First Properly Pretty Prancing Horse in Ages CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Ford Mustang Mach-E Hatchback Is the Blue Oval EV We Should Have Got The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One These Are the Last Ferrari Models With a Manual TransmissionThese Are the Last Ferrari Models With a Manual Transmission
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a Millennial Slap in the Face of Baby Boomers What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? No Boundaries Science: The Large Hadron Collider, the Biggest Machine Ever MadeNo Boundaries Science: The Large Hadron Collider, the Biggest Machine Ever Made
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Why 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive HistoryWhy 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive History
Killing Yourself in a Burnout Is a Bad Way to Tell the World You're Having a Kid Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Here Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever MadeHere Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever Made
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR XEJAGUAR XE Lower PremiumJAGUAR XE 300 SportJAGUAR XE 300 Sport CompactJAGUAR F-Pace SVRJAGUAR F-Pace SVR Medium SUVJAGUAR I-PACEJAGUAR I-PACE Premium SUVJAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverAll JAGUAR models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day