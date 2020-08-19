2021 Hyundai Tucson Shows Crazy Styling in Accurate Rendering

4 2021 Hyundai Tucson Will Look Like This, Blow the other CUVs Away

Normal models will be offered with either a new 2.5-liter or a 1.6-liter turbo. Europe's powertrains could be completely different. Only the 1.6-liter diesel and new 1.5-liter T-GDI with 160 hp are efficient-enough to comply with the latest regulations. Compact family CUVs are some of the best-selling vehicles in America. Most of them have a particular look, trying to pack as much elegance, ruggedness, or style as possible. That's how the RAV4 outsold the Camry and Corolla by almost 50% last year.Meanwhile, Ford dropped nearly all its cars to focus on crossovers like the Escape. The all-new 2021 Tucson will have to compete with both the Toyota and the Ford, but has it got what it takes?If we're to examine this accurate rendering by the Russians at Kolesa then the answer is a resounding "yes!" We've shown you numerous such images over the past few months, but this latest batch looks at the crossover from both angles.All the major lines match those from a Korean rendering that's only two days old. In the past, we called this a " budget Lamborghini Urus ," and still stand by that statement. No other vehicle in this class has tried to match the super-in a battle of geometric shapes. It's even got similar fenders.But the front is something else, The new Hyundai design language calls for narrow LED headlights connected to a grille that looks like it's 3D-printed. The back doesn't disappoint either, as the taillights are nothing like the boring rectangles of the past.With sporty looks like this, it's not surprising that the people in charge of the N performance will get to work on the car. We believe an N-Line model will be offered, just like with the Hyundai Sonata. The output should be somewhere in the 250-300 horsepower range.Normal models will be offered with either a new 2.5-liter or a 1.6-liter turbo. Europe's powertrains could be completely different. Only the 1.6-liter diesel and new 1.5-liter T-GDI with 160 hp are efficient-enough to comply with the latest regulations.