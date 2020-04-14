2021 Hyundai Tucson Reveals Lamborghini-Like Design in Cool Rendering Videos

So you want to look like you're doing well in life but can only afford a $35,000 lease? No problem, Hyundai has got you covered with the all-new 2021 Tucson crossover/SUV.
It's pretty safe to say that the C-segment is packed with excellent-looking family vehicles that are worth your money. We particularly love how the Mazda CX-5 looks classy in almost every trim and the rugged boxiness of the RAV4, echoing the FJ Cruiser.
The current Tucson isn't bad, but it's more of the crossover you need instead of the one you want. That all changes when the all-new generation arrives, probably by the end of this year. Testing is still going on right now, but we wanted another peek of what's under the camo, and we got it thanks to the Korean artist AtchaCars.
We've looked at lots of such renderings, but have to admit his technique is amazing. First, he figures out the "skeleton" of the spy image, drawing in all the panels. After that, he has to shade everything accordingly, and that's way more difficult than taking an existing photo and adding in a new grille.
Of the three, our favorite video is of the front end, where the artist figures out how to splice up the grille of the new Elantra and make that happen for a production 2021 Tucson.
Any new engine? We suspect there will be at least a few. While Hyundai USA likes to keep things simple, we might see a Tucson N or N-Line, either likely to receive a 2-liter turbo like the Veloster. And while they're at it, they might as well use the new twin-clutch gearbox.
Meanwhile, the consensus in Europe seems to be that all crossovers of this size need to be hybrid. Hyundai probably has one of those planned as well, though it will be powered by the new 1.6-liter turbo, not the larger naturally aspirated units used by Honda or Toyota.
The current Tucson isn't bad, but it's more of the crossover you need instead of the one you want. That all changes when the all-new generation arrives, probably by the end of this year. Testing is still going on right now, but we wanted another peek of what's under the camo, and we got it thanks to the Korean artist AtchaCars.
We've looked at lots of such renderings, but have to admit his technique is amazing. First, he figures out the "skeleton" of the spy image, drawing in all the panels. After that, he has to shade everything accordingly, and that's way more difficult than taking an existing photo and adding in a new grille.
Of the three, our favorite video is of the front end, where the artist figures out how to splice up the grille of the new Elantra and make that happen for a production 2021 Tucson.
Any new engine? We suspect there will be at least a few. While Hyundai USA likes to keep things simple, we might see a Tucson N or N-Line, either likely to receive a 2-liter turbo like the Veloster. And while they're at it, they might as well use the new twin-clutch gearbox.
Meanwhile, the consensus in Europe seems to be that all crossovers of this size need to be hybrid. Hyundai probably has one of those planned as well, though it will be powered by the new 1.6-liter turbo, not the larger naturally aspirated units used by Honda or Toyota.