2021 Hyundai Tucson Renders Show Three Angles, Chevy Blazer, Lambo Urus Cues

SUV

Following the intensive development stage that also included lots of testing in Hyundai centers, as well as on external proving grounds and a multitude of roads across international locations, the 2021 Hyundai Tucson is just about ready to be unveiled as the fourth-generation, NX-designated, model.With so many prototypes fiddling around, spy photographers have had ample time and numerous occasions to deliver large batches of images with the camouflaged vehicles. Some of them – including a set provided by autoevolution - have reached the AtchaCars YouTube channel and its virtual rendering specialists.They are no strangers of the compact Asian, so it’s no surprise they have amassed a huge amount of information on the model . Their latest video pretty much sums up their previous work, showcasing the new generation from virtually every (classic) position.Other virtual artists – and even us, general techno-geeks – have a thing or two to learn from them, as we can also see some of the work involved with transforming a camouflaged prototype into a (possible) depiction of the actual vehicle.The base of the work comes courtesy of the spy shots, but it’s only part of the picture (pun intended) - the styling borrows cues from many other cars, used as a reference point either for the body lines or just the color samples. For example, we noticed here quite a varied bunch – Kia’s Sportage and Seltos, the Toyota NX, Lamborghini’s Urus , as well as an interesting American representative (Chevy’s Blazer).Not to mention the crop of home-grown models – represented by the Hyundai Grandeur, Sonata , Avante, and the larger Santa Fe SUV, among others. Needless to say, the end result does not give away the templates – only the influences. Of course, take all this with a grain of salt until the company presents its official point of view exactly at 02:30am CEST (09:30 KST), on September 15th.